The uptrend from MJs March low is still intact. Breakout from the former range failed, yet support at the bottom end at 12.50 hasnt been violated. MJ can reasonably dip toward the 11.30 level (near 61.8% Fib retracement level), but anything beyond that spells more trouble and would change our current technical viewpoint.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.