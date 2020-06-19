Hello traders,

EURGBP is in a bigger, three-wave setback, A-B-C as part of a higher degree wave B), up from 0.866 level. At the moment price is unfolding a sub-wave C, which can face resistance, and a bearish reversal at 0.915/0.920 zone. That said, a five-wave completed rally in sub-wave C, and a later drop in impulsive fashion below the 0.886 level will suggest a higher degree wave B) as completed, and higher degree wave C) underway.

EURGBP, 4h