Neutral Bias = A Mixed Dayagain

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 5:45 AM EST, heres what we see:

US Dollar: Sept USD is Down at 97.400.

Energies: Jul'20 Crude is Up at 40.18.

Financials: The Sept'20 30 year bond is Down 22 ticks and trading at 176.22.

Indices: The Sept S&P 500 emini ES contract is 100 ticks Higher and trading at 3123.00.

Gold: The Aug'20 Gold contract is trading Up at 1736.60. Gold is 55 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is nearly a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

At this time all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Lower at this time. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today:

Current Account is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Quarles Speaks at 12 noon EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZB made it's move at around 8 AM EST. The ZB hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a Low at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. Please note: the front month for the ZB is now Sept '20. The S&P contract is still June '20 at this time however that will change soon. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform Click on an image to enlarge it.

ZB - Sept 2020 - 6/18/20

S&P - June 2020 - 6/18/20

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see any evidence of Market Correlation Thursday morning. The markets closed Mixed or Neutral with the Dow losing 40 points but the other indices closed Higher. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday was virtually a rerun of Wednesday as the markets traded Mixed with the Dow losing ground but the other indices traded Higher. This was a Mixed or Neutral day whereby the markets could go in any direction and often does. Why? Because it doesn't have any sense of direction either higher or lower. Today Fed Chair Powell will speak at 1 PM EST and the markets will no doubt hand on every word for a sign to determine direction.

Just so you understand, Market Correlation is Market Direction. It attempts to determine the market direction for that day and it does so by using a unique set of tools. In fact TradersLog published an article on this subject that can be viewed at: http://www.traderslog.com/market-correlation-is-market-direction/

As readers are probably aware I don't trade equities. While we're on this discussion, let's define what is meant by a good earnings report. A company must exceed their prior quarter's earnings per share and must provide excellent forward guidance. Any falloff between earning per share or forward guidance will not bode well for the company's shares. This is one of the reasons I don't trade equities but prefer futures. There is no earnings reports with futures and we don't have to be concerned about lawsuits, scandals, malfeasance, etc. Anytime the market isn't correlated it's giving you a clue that something isn't right and you should proceed with caution. Today our bias is to the Upside. Could this change? Of course. In a volatile market anything can happen. We'll have to monitor and see.

As I write this the crude markets are Higher and the S&P is Higher. This is not normal. Crude and the markets are now reverse correlated such that when the markets are rising, crude drops and vice-versa. Yesterday July crude dropped to a low of 37.86. Crude still hasn't returned to a sense of normalcy therefore we can't quote support and resistance numbers. Remember that crude is the only commodity that is reflected immediately at the gas pump. Please note that the front month for crude is now July. Both Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to keep production cuts in place for the next 6 - 9 months. This could artificially increase the price of crude at the pump by keeping supply low. However given the coronavirus situation prices are currently Lower because demand is Lower. Fewer people working, fewer people using their cars to get to work as many are working from home, etc.

If trading crude today consider doing so after 10 AM EST when the markets give us better direction.

Crude Oil Is Trading Higher

Crude oil is trading Higher and the S&P is Higher. This is not normal. Crude typically makes 3 major moves (long or short) during the course of any trading day: around 9 AM EST, 11 AM EST and 2 PM EST when the crude market closes. If crude makes major moves around those time frames, then this would suggest normal trending, if not it would suggest that something is not quite right. As always watch and monitor your order flow as anything can happen in this market. This is why monitoring order flow in today's market is crucial. We as traders are faced with numerous challenges that we didn't have a few short years ago. High Frequency Trading is one of them. I'm not an advocate of scalping however in a market as volatile as this scalping is an alternative to trend trading. Remember that without knowledge of order flow we as traders are risking our hard earned capital and the Smart Money will have no issue taking it from us. Regardless of whatever platform you use for trading purposes you need to make sure it's monitoring order flow. To fully capitalize on this newsletter it is important that the reader understand how the various markets correlate. More on this in subsequent editions.

Nick Mastrandrea is the author of Market Tea Leaves.