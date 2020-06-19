Hello traders,

USDCAD started rallying from the 1.3312 low, indicating that wave C) of a higher degree is completed, and that a minimum three-wave turn is underway. We labelled a completed first leg A/1 at the 1.368 level, which can now be followed by a temporary correction as B/2, with support at the 1.35/1.344 zone. A rally above the 1.368 level would confirm further upside.

USDCAD, 4h