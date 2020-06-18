|
Elliott Wave View: Microsoft (MSFT) Cycle from March Low Still In Progress
Thursday, June 18, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is currently still extending higher from 3.23.2020 low. The stock reached all time high on 6.11.2020 and ended wave ((3)) at 198.52 high. From there, MSFT did a pullback in wave ((4)) as aDouble Three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 6.11.2020 high, wave (W) ended at 186.07 low. The bounce in wave (X) ended at 191.72 high. The stock then extended lower and ended wave (Y) at 183.27 low. The stock has since extended higher from that low. From 183.27 low, wave 1 of (1) has already ended at 185.39 high. Wave 2 pullback ended at 183.50 low. Afterwards, the stock continue to push higher in wave 3. The internal subdivision of wave 3 unfolded as a a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure.
Wave ((i)) ended at 185.52 high and wave ((ii)) ended at 184.01 low. From there, wave ((iii)) ended at 195.58 high and wave ((iv)) pullback ended at 191.46 low. The push higher in wave ((v)) ended at 196.32 high. This 5 waves up ends wave 3 in higher degree. This is then followed by a pullback in wave 4, which ended at 193.24 low. Currently, wave 5 rally is in progress. Wave ((i)) has ended at 196.49 high and wave ((ii)) ended at 194.25 low. As far as pivot at 183.27 low stays intact, expect the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swing to find support and MSFT to extend higher to end 5 waves rally from 6.15.2020 low in wave (1) before doing a bigger 3 waves pullback in wave (2) later.
MSFT 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.