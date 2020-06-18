Note: The following is derived from Harry Brownes Permanent Portfolio model. Brownes thesis was that a portfolio of stocks, bonds, gold, and cash--equally apportioned (25%) across a single portfolio--might provide a well-hedged model for both portfolio growth and safety. Our hypothetical model slightly varies from Brownes in that it uses futures contracts for gold and 30-Year Treasuries.

Year to date, the S&P 500 is recovering sharply from its Match lows, regaining nearly all of its losses with a -4.08% return. The dollar index is holding steady at 1.13%. The 30-Y is maintaining its highs at 13.47%, only to be bested by golds 13.58%.

ES resistance is at 3231.25, support at 2923.75.

DX faces resistance between 98.75 and 101.00; near-term support between 96.00 down to slightly below 95.00.

ZB broke below support at 17713 and is now potential resistance; near-term support between 17030 and 16705.

GC is trading within a wide range between 1675 and 1775.

