Quadruple witching tomorrow....

Futures, futures options, stock options and single stocks all expire tomorrow morning right on the open of the stock market.

Keep in mind that June mini SP and it's relatives (mini Dow, mini Nasdaq etc.) EXPIRE tomorrow and cash settle based on special settlementprice....Markets can get volatiletomorrow morning right beforeand around the open.

The June contract will simply cease to trade. If you have not switchedto September yet, now is the time.....

To add a little more fuel to the fire....it may get pretty messy if the market is locked limit up or down from the overnight.....

Know the rules, understand current margins, know where the circuit breakers are/ limit moves.

Figure out your max risk.

After you do all that, feel free to trade but jumping in and trying to trade without the basic knowledge above is like jumping into a stormy ocean without a life vest.....