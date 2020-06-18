Where Weather Matters Most (The Spider Knows) 6/18/2020



COFFEE The spread between Arabica and Robusta started catching our attention, as we alluded to in our first article here at Inside Futures (April 20, 2020). This was because lower NY Arabica prices and ample short term supplies of Robusta coffee continue to pressure this market. Vietnam's coffee crop will come down, but it may not be until the harvest later this fall that a potential rally in prices could occur. Normally, it takes 3x-5x contracts of Robusta coffee (traded in London) to equal the same notional value of Arabica (traded in New York), in terms of margin. In 2015-2016, being longer the cheaper Robusta (instant coffee) against Arabica worked wonderfully, but not so far this year, even in the face of the Vietnam drought. Why? Back during the past El Nino, we saw Robusta crop reductions in three countries, not just in Vietnam. However, without a frost threat for the higher quality NY Arabica Brazil coffee futures contract (crop) and with Central American seeing the end of El Nino, Arabica prices, too, continue to make new contract lows. Once we get closer to the Vietnam harvest this fall, I would expect that the lower quality Robusta futures contract may begin to outperform Arabica. The chart below shows the last few times that a major bullish price move occurred in the lower quality Robusta, London futures contract. The blue highlighted areas reveal crop production issues. The same thing could happen this fall. However, not to the extent that occurred during 2015-2016 as we are transitioning to a La Nina event.





CORN Corn prices were higher earlier this week on slightly lower US crop prospects. Without major sustained hot, dry weather, however, I cannot get excited about any big move up in corn prices at this point. Timely rains should fall over the next week or so in key Midwestern areas.

WHEAT A month ago we expressed bearishness because of good crops in Australia, dryness easing in Europe, and false ideas by the Russians of restricting their wheat exports. Excellent weather has returned to all of Europe and Russia. With the US wheat harvest just a few weeks away, we have remained bearish this market. The recovery from the Australian drought is big news for this great country. The weather forecast going forward (July-December) will be dominated by a trend to weak La Nina conditions and also by the Indian Dipole which I will discuss again in future reports.The Indian Dipole has to do with ocean temperature patterns shifting near Indonesia.

The improvement in rain the last few months in Australia could increase farm production to at least $61 billion in 20-21. Even with their historic drought and fires, this is the third straight year of farm production over $60 billion. It's pretty incredible. The Australian crop will be bigger than almost all the estimates I think out there.



I have quite a few clients in Australia and I will be looking at Climate Predict, my computer program, in more detail to help you make important decisions later this spring (US fall). Below, this proprietary analytic tool shows 28 important teleconnections, from sea ice to El Nino, La Nina, and the Indian Dipole, that I use to forecast months in advance.



If any readers would like to know more about Climate Predict, please contact me via my website: www.bestweatherinc.com SOYBEANS Soybean prices have rallied on seasonal factors and trade hopes with China. However, we are entering the important time of the year for the soybean market too. The charts look positive and there is still a slight chance we could see some summer crop stress to soybeans, but not right now.

A caveat: if the PDO and PNA go negative as the European model is saying and we form La Nina more quickly, then it is possible that the Midwest and/or East could still have a hotter, drier July or August. What is the PNA and what about La Nina? I will discuss more of this, next week.Also, if you havent figured it out already, Climate Predict is my secret weapon in crop outcome probabilities. To wrap up my commodity overview, check out The SPIDER, who speaks for itself:

