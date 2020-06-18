Hello traders,

USDCHF started recovering from the 0.9376 level, suggesting that a higher degree wave C found a low. If that is the case, then a minimum three-wave turn to the upside may start forming, therefore also be aware of possible pullbacks. First pullback as wave 2 can be underway, with support at the 0.945/0.943 zone.

A rally in five waves of a lesser degree, and above the swing high of wave 1 would confirm a completed correction in 2, and further upside for wave 3.

USDCHF, 4h