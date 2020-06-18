The gold futures contract lost 0.05% on Wednesday, as it extended its short-term consolidation above the price level of $1,700. Gold has been breaking slightly above $1,750 mark recently. But it came back closer to $1,700 on Monday. Last Wednesdays FOMC Statement came out as a short-term game-changer. Stock prices reversed lower and gold spiked higher. However, it is still trading within a medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:





Gold is trading 0.3% lower this morning following an overnight advance. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 0.7% on Wednesday and today it is 0.5% lower. Platinum lost 0.68% and today it is 0.9% lower. Palladium lost 0.89% yesterday and today it is trading 0.5% lower. So precious metals continue to trade within a short-term consolidation.

Yesterdays U.S. Builiding permits and Housing Starts releases have been mixed. And the Fed Chair Powells testimony havent been much of a market mover. Today we will have the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the Unemployment Claims releases at 8:30 a.m. and then the CB Leading Index release at 10:00 a.m.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days:

Thursday, June 18

7:00 a.m. U.K. - Official Bank Rate, Monetary Policy Summary

8:30 a.m. Canada - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, NHPI m/m, Wholesale Sales m/m

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Unemployment Claims

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Leading Index m/m

Friday, June 19

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Current Account

8:30 a.m. Canada - Retail Sales m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m

1:00 p.m. U.S. - Fed Chair Powell Speech

All Day, Eurozone - EU Economic Summit

Thank you for reading todays free analysis. We hope you enjoyed it. If so, we would like to invite you to sign up for our free gold newsletter. Once you sign up, youll also get 7-day no-obligation trial of all our premium gold services, including our Gold & Silver Trading Alerts. Sign up today!

Paul Rejczak

Stock Selection Strategist

Sunshine Profits: Analysis. Care. Profits.

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.