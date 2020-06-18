Wyckoff Market Analysis - Patience



Good morning, Daily E-mini S&P shows a small range clustered close within a trading range. The market needs to get above the supply bar at 3180-3190 area for more possible upside. Patience is needed to see this trading range resolved. With currently no edge, the case can be made for being bullish and bearish in this area. Point and Figure chart of the E-mini S&P shows some nice Wyckoff schematic and edges. As mentioned many times before, much can be gleaned from this type of charts. Our chat room is open during regular trading hours:https://ltg.adobeconnect.com/free Feel free to join us.

Please trade well and stay safe! Gary





Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself. These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for

