Corn (ZC) is consolidating for a 2nd straight day to start the week, and readying to attempt an extension of the month and a half plus upchannel (on the daily chart). Significantly, ZC has made solid progress in its month plus major bottoming effort off a 13 year low. Although the bounce momentum off prior downchannel resistance (on the daily and weekly chart) is stalling, odds are fairly elevated for a retest this month of former descending wedge support (on the weekly chart). The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Friday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Corn (ZC) Weekly/Daily/4hr

