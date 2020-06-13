by T.J. Hayes via HedgeFundTips.com
This week's episode covers:
- Were retail traders the DUMB money or was it Institutions this time?
- What happens to banks following conditions in rates that we are experiencing now?
- M2 Money Supply: Levels and Implications.
- Fox Business Appearances (sector rotation/recovery commentary)
- What signal hit this week that has only happened 5 other times in the past 20 years? What happened after the signal?
- What is the data telling us about the recovery?
- When could we be back at sporting events and concerts?
- Is there euphoria in the market yet? Why or why not?
- What we are doing based on market conditions?.
- S&P Earnings and Implications.
- Ask me Anything
I've just recorded my 34th weekly VideoCast (24th Podcast) on Stock Market Commentary and Weekly recap. You can watch the VideoCast if youre sitting OR listen to the Podcast if youre on the run:
