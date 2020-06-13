Wyckoff Edge Quiz 9



Hi, everyone! This is the quiz we posted last week. What do you see here?

Trading range formed.

But there is another line one can draw to tell us a story. Line is drawn. Is it helpful? It's bearish. We can see selling in the background. The down bars are greater in length than up bars. The high end closes on the quiz chart is Effort vs Result at the smaller resistance area. The high end closes doesn't matter as the market failed to show demand with the high end close with selling in the background. Thus bearish and mark down occurred. This is our quiz for next week. What do you see here? We'll post the solution next Saturday. You can learn Wyckoff and practice your trading skills with "Using Wyckoff to Trade Edges: Selected Quizzes from the LTG Trading Daily Newsletter", available at Amazon.com If you have any question please let us know at gfullett@ltg-trading.com

Please trade well and stay safe! Gary www.ltg-trading.com







Recent articles from this author Wyckoff Edge Quiz 9

Wyckoff Market Analysis - Selling

Wyckoff Market Analysis - Perfect LPSY

Wyckoff Market Analysis - Thus far no supply but caution is warranted

Wyckoff Market Analysis

About the author Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself. These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for

Gary left the trading floor in the late 1980s to trade for various frms and individuals. Later he decided to form a brokerage firm with brokers to expand his knowledge. Gary became a commodity broker in 1995 and has his own own form since then which he has Wyckoff taught principles taught on the net since 1995 to many thousands of people.

Gary has performed seminars and webinars with Richard Wyckoff experts such as David Wei,s Hank Pruden, Roman Bogazov, Bruce Frazier and Todd Butterfield at Wyckoff stock market Institute renowned Wyckoff expert. Gary Currently is the owner of LTG Trading LLC.



Along with owning an Independent introducing brokerage firm Gary also is guest speakers at various sites on the Principles of Wyckoff. LTG also provides Free webinars that are recorded and posted on youtube as well at the site.

www.ltg-trading.com

Where he provides Free Webinars on Wyckoff Principles commodity brokerage mentoring newsletter and education based on 39 years in the business. Contributing author since 11/26/2018