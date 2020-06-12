Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary July Lean Hogs opened lower, and was able to temporarily stop the selling as it rebounded and traded to the high of the session at 53.20. It failed from here, breaking down to a new low for the down move, trading down to 51.55 and settling nearby at 51.675. Settlement was below the 51.80 support level and it ended the week on weakness. A weak open on Monday could lead to more pressure on price. Support on Monday is at 50.475, 49.35 and then 46.30. Resistance is at 51.80, 53.825, 54.775 and then 55.625. The Pork Cutout Index and the Lean Hog Index continued their decline. The Pork Cutout Index fell and is at 70.19 as of June 11, 2020. The Lean Hog Index also fell and is at 49.99 as of June 10, 2020. Estimated Slaughter for Friday is at 438,000, this is below last weeks slaughter of 443,000 and last years slaughter at 465,000. Estimated slaughter for Saturday at 230,000 will bring the estimated slaughter level to 2,457,000. This would put slaughter above last years 2,439,000. Saturday slaughter for last year was only 70,000. It looks like slaughter levels are stabilizing at a range from 438,000 to 450,000 for Monday through Friday. Saturday slaughter will have to stay at higher levels to make up the daily shortfall and either keep pace with or surpass last years slaughter. It will have to stay above last years slaughter to eat through any back-logged supply. August Feeder Cattle opened strong and rallied to resistance at 133.50. It was stopped cold here (133.50 was the high) and failed. Price retreated the remainder of the day and it made the low at the end of the day at 130.65. It settled on support at 131.10. An open below 131.10 on Monday has support at 129.65, 128.875 and then 127.575. Resistance is at 132.075, 133.50, 134.25 and then 135.60. The Feeder Cattle Index increased and is at 129.58 as of 6/11/2020. August Live Cattle tried to rally early but was stopped right at resistance at 97.075 (high of day). It broke down to a new low for burgeoning down move at 95.15. Settlement was at 95.325. Support is at 94.30, 92.15 and then 91.05. Resistance is at 96.10, 97.075 and then 99.375. Boxed beef cutouts continued its descent from record levels and are near last years levels. Choice cutouts declined 4.92 to 230.64 and select dipped 0.61 to 219.27. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 11.37 and the load count was 155. Last years (6/12/19) cutout prices had choice at 222.40 and select at 207.43. Fridays estimated slaughter is 115,000, below last weeks 116,000, and last years 119,000. Saturdays estimated slaughter is expected to be at 76,000, which would be above last weeks 63,000 and last years 64,000. The weekly total would be 658,000 vs last weeks 636,000 and last years 669,000. Slaughter is normalizing between 115,000 to 117,000. As with Hogs, Saturday could be used to attempt to catch up to or surpass last years numbers, trying to get rid of the back log in cattle. This weeks slaughter wasnt able to do that however. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: So far for Friday in the Southern Plains negotiated cash trading has been at a standstill. The last reported market was on Thursday. In the Texas Panhandle live trades moved at 104.00. In Kansas live trades moved from 103.00 to 107.00. Thus far for Friday in Nebraska and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been limited on light demand. In Nebraska a few live trades moved at 102.00 and 103.00. However, not enough trades in either feeding region for a market trend. In the Nebraska the last reported dressed market was on Tuesday with trades at 165.00. Thus far for the week live trades have moved from 105.00 to 108.00. Thus far for the week in the Western Cornbelt live trades have moved from 103.00 to 105.00 and dressed trades have ranged from 160.00 to 172.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.