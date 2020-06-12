This hybrid article with videos walks you through what and why the markets crashed, what they are starting to do now, and how you can take advantage of this black swan event.

The year has been filled with big broad market swings, sell-offs, and rallies, making people pull their hair out and scream. Only those who dont understand portfolio risk, position-sizing, and cant read the charts are in pain this year. Unfortunately, thats the majority of traders thought.

The video below covers what is happening in the markets this week, today, and what to expect looking forward several weeks, so get ready for some incredible market moves!

With that said this year has been a little slower with our portfolio simply because we focus on steady growth. We dont ride the stock market rollercoaster, which has everyone stressed out. We see no point in holding positions and dealing with the stress which comes with it when you can sidestep it or better yet, profit from it.

My focus is on our BAN strategy, which stands for Best Asset Now. We review 30+ markets, sectors, commodities, and currencies to find the best opportunity with the lowest level of risk. We are not looking for a bunch of volatile trades. Instead, we shoot for a 1-4% return on our entire portfolio a month, which may sound dull but do the math, and you soon realize its tough to beat!

Price swings and volatility are high this year are extreme, which means we pear back the number of trades we make, and reduce position size to protect both our subscribers trading and investing accounts, along with our own.

This market volatility is attracting new traders to the market like a mosquito to a bug zapper light. We, on the other hand, take the opposite approach and step back to only cherry-pick a few low-risk trades here and there.

When stocks and commodities are moving 10-92% a day as we have seen recently, its not the best time to be risking your hard-earned month because you can do a lot of damage quickly overnight with the way this market had been behaving.

Anyway, if you are looking for a simple, logical trading strategy with ETFs that is hitting new high watermarks for the year with less than a 3% drawdown on the year, then watch this video of my most recent analysis and prediction.

Here are the other two other videos I referenced in the video above: showing the price predictions before they happened.

FEB 21: BLACK SWAN EVENT BEGINS

We called the Black Swan Even late 2019, not knowing what it would be, then on February 21, we warned the black swan event had begun Read Here.

We also warned of the waterfall sell-off before that on Jan 26 Read here

MARCH 27:30+% MARKET RALLY ANALYSIS:

JUNE 5TH:MARKET RALLY TOP FOR THIS WEEK ANALYSIS

As a technical analyst and trader since 1997, I have been through a few bull/bear market cycles in stocks and commodities. I believe I have a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for investing and short-term swing traders. 2020 is an incredible year for traders and investors. Dont miss all the incredible trends and trade setups.

Subscribers of myActive ETF Swing Trading Newsletterhad our trading accounts close at a new high watermark. We not only exited the equities market as it started to roll over in February, but we profited from the sell-off in a very controlled way with TLT bonds for a 20% gain.This week we closed out SPY ETF trade taking advantage of this bounce and entered a new trade with our account is at another all-time high value.

Ride my coattails as I navigate these financial markets and build wealth while others watch most of their retirement funds drop another 35-65% during the rest of this financial crisis going into late 2020 and early 2021.

Just think of this for a minute. While most of us have active trading accounts, what is even more important are our long-term investment and retirement accounts. Why? Because they are, in most cases, our largest store of wealth other than our homes, and if they are not protected during the next bear market, you could lose 25-50% or more of your net worth. The good news is we can preserve and even grow our long term capital when things get ugly like they are now and ill show you how. One of the best trades is one your financial advisor will never let you do because they do not make money from the trade/position but we do have a way for you or your advisor can take advantage of the market gyrations with ourTechnical Wealth Advisorinvesting signals.

If you have any type of retirement account and are looking for signals when to own equities, bonds, or cash, be sure to become a member of myPassive Long-Term ETF Investing Signalswhich we issued a new signal for subscribers.

Chris Vermeulen

Chief Market Strategies

Founder of Technical Traders Ltd.