Gold versus Silver - What Gives?
Friday, June 12, 2020
by Murray Rosenberg
Although the metals trend together their overall performance is another story.
Gold has outperformed silver for some time now.
Gold Closed in weekly SELL last week and is struggling to close back in a BUY.
Silver had a substantial rally but over the long term has lagged behind Gold.
It would have to tripple in price to reach it's all time high.
The Quant charts below illustrate the situation quite clearly.
About the author
Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.
The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.