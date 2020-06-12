rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Gold versus Silver - What Gives?
Friday, June 12, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Bookmark and Share

847 254 5589

Although the metals trend together their overall performance is another story.

Gold has outperformed silver for some time now.

Gold Closed in weekly SELL last week and is struggling to close back in a BUY.

Silver had a substantial rally but over the long term has lagged behind Gold.

It would have to tripple in price to reach it's all time high.

The Quant charts below illustrate the situation quite clearly.

Have Questions? Call 847 254 5589

Would you like a free trial?

Receive up to five markets twice daily.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy