Gold versus Silver - What Gives?

Although the metals trend together their overall performance is another story.

Gold has outperformed silver for some time now.

Gold Closed in weekly SELL last week and is struggling to close back in a BUY.

Silver had a substantial rally but over the long term has lagged behind Gold.

It would have to tripple in price to reach it's all time high.

The Quant charts below illustrate the situation quite clearly.

