Commentary: Looking at the current supply demand scenario and the USDA releasing numbers tomorrow. I have pondered what I am perceiving are some possibilities. First the soy exports may be a bit overstated. Second the acreage may well be understated by as much as 2 million acres. These are important numbers given the current global stocks. When I look at historical prices when stocks are in the current domestic and global range, we are overvalued. It appears to me that the markets believe we are in a new paradigm. I don't believe those things. It is my belief markets can sustain an irrational outlook, but revert to the price they should. When is the question. I am hoping the Chinese have a round of purchases that sends beans above nine (9.00).The corn, in my opinion, could be in exactly the opposite situation of beans. The domestic carry is expected to balloon to 3 billion plus. What if the current crop is overstated by three million acres? What if the current yield is expecting too great a jump? Lastly, what if the Chinese stocks need rebuilding? For disclosure, these are all thoughts and none have been proven a reality. If these thoughts are real then corn will at the least stay here. It could rally. In addition new crop corn would gain on beans. These thoughts are for discussion. Any trades need to be quantified for risk reward.
