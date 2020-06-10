rounded corner
Short Covering & FOMO Fever Powering Stock Markets
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.

I talked with HoweStreet.com yesterday about the markets and what is unfolding and how to play it.

This video shows the charts and thinking of what is to come this week/next as the rising wedge blow-off top takes place and gets everyone emotional (short covering / Fear of missing the next rally)

As a technical analyst and trader since 1997, I have been through a few bull/bear market cycles in stocks and commodities. I believe I have a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for investing and short-term swing traders. 2020 is an incredible year for traders and investors. Dont miss all the incredible trends and trade setups.

Subscribers of myInvestor and Swing Trading Newslettershad our trading accounts close at a new high watermark. We not only exited the equities market as it started to roll over in February, but we profited from the sell-off in a very controlled way with TLT bonds for a 20% gain, and we closed out another winning trade last Friday.

Chris Vermeulen
Chief Market Strategies
Founder of Technical Traders Ltd.



About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

 

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.


He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

 

Contributing author since 05/08/2018 
Published by Barchart
