USDJPY Sells Off, Sets To Weaken Further
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
USDJPY Sells Off, Sets To Weaken Further
USDJPY continues to retain its downside pressure leaving risk of more weakness on the cards. On the upside, resistance comes in at 107.50 level. Above this level will turn attention to the 108.00 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 108.50 level. A cut through here will open the door for more gain towards the 109.00. On the downside, support comes in at the 107.00 level where a break will target the 106.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 106.00 level and then lower towards the 105.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further decline threats.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.