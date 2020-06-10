Hi Traders, Hope you are all doing good around the world!

Gold still has room to rally up to daily resistance levels of the $1770's.

The fed today put a solid promise to keep interest rates down for years and pumping huge amounts of cash flow into bonds, and billions into the markets supporting any selloffs, this tells us new highs as the last four years. That means Quantitative Easing is back for a good stretch.

The US Dollar will and now can continue to weaken, so long as other countries keep stimulating their own countries then Gold seems like the way to go right now.

WASDE Reports due tomorrow expect some noise in the commodities, but the summer heat is looking on track and so we should be seeing some good seasonal, and technical futures and commodities spread trades here shortly. I personally am not a fundamental trader but rather a Technical Ninja.