rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Wheat - Just My Opinion
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

Overnight Egypt buys 120 K T. Russian wheat average price paid $227.25 (C&F) vs. $220.65 (C&F) Ukraine on June 2nd

Weekly Wheat Export Sales old crop vs. 0-300 K T. expected new crop vs. 200-500 K T. expected

Chgo and KC wheat prices go into a consolidation mode following recent attempts to sell it off. We saw a fair amount of push-pull on the day. Egypt pays $7.00 per T. more from Russia vs. what they paid Ukraine last week. SovEcon, a Russian Ag consultancy, raises their potential wheat crop to 82.7 M T. Last month the USDA pegged the Russian wheat crop at 77.0 M T. the continued decline in the US Dollar is viewed as supportive. Harvest should be moving along without interruption in the US Southern Plains. Tomorrows USDA Production/Supply-Demand update should feature a slightly lower US crop while world production ideas are now mixed given the SovEcon hike in Russian production.

Interior SRW basis is steady with a slightly easier bias. The interior HRW basis is definitely easier given recent declines in Oklahoma. The gulf is steady for both varieties. Chgo spreads showed a definite bullish bias following recent declines to 2-3 month lows. KC spreads ran unchanged on the day.

Todays inside day of yesterday does not negate the suggested sell signal from yesterday for Chgo wheat futures. The KC market has yet to register a sell signal similar to Chgos but it appears it would not take much for that to happen. I have to think tomorrows World data will carry far more weight/direction to the market vs. whatever the domestic data shows. Time will tell as it always does.

Daily Support & Resistance 6/11

July Chgo Wheat: $4.96 - $5.18

July KC Wheat: $4.50 (?) - $4.70

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKE JUST MY OPINION? QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS?

Contact me! Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at 1.800.786.4475.

Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy