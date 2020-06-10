We know what some of you are thinking. It looks like a slightly misshapen ascending triangle ripe for a breakout. But watch out for the 10,500 range. As you can see in the volume bars, there tends to be strong selling pressure in that range. And the buying volume, which is dwindling, doesnt look like it can match that of the bears.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.