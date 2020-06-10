MJ broke above resistance at 14.75 with relatively high volume. Upside bias depends on follow through and whether it can stay above near-term support around the 12.50 range. MJ broke above its 50-EMA toward the late part of May and is now approaching its 200-EMA. The industry is trailing below the S&P 500 though it appears to be staying above the tight trading range that defined its movements from April to the end of May. Overall, the trend is sloping upward (based on the lowest lows) indicating that the industry may be recovering from its March plunge.

