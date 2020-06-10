ANALYSIS
Yesterdays early morning Aussie/China headlines were ultimately shrugged off by FX traders when they quickly re-focused on the US 10yr yield slipping back below the 0.82% support level. This unleashed a wave of, technically damaging, USD selling into the London close; and wed chalk up the quiet USD bid in late NY/Asian trade as a simple response to 10s crawling back above 0.82%. A resumption of pre-Fed meeting bond buying then pressured the US 10yr yield down to the 0.79% handle during European trade this morning and this has brought about a shaky-looking NY open for the broader USD.
Its all been about yield curve control speculation this week in our opinion. Will the Federal Reserve adjust its unlimited, arguably reckless, shot-gun style approach to quantitative easing in favor of amore efficient, Japanese-style, rules-based approach which targets the level of a government bond yield? The Reserve Bank of Australia did this recently by setting a 0.25% target for Australias 3-year bond yield and funnily enough the RBA was actually less active in bond markets since they made the announcement in March. While there are obvious externalities to consider in their limited use case(ie. all the stimulus that other world central banks did at the same time), a couple Fed members have hinted lately that theyre thinking about pegging yields as well. NYFed President John Williams said on May 27ththat the Fed was thinking very hard about this and while the Feds Loretta Mester said on May 29ththat she doesnt think the central bank is close to a decision on targeting yields, she did admit to it being a tool worthwhile thinking about for a future phase of monetary policy. None of this really mattered when US yields were trading comatose in a tight, two-month, rangebut bond markets have been speculating that this is now seriously on the Feds mind since nominal yields and the yield curve all of sudden spiked higher last week.
A quick survey of market chatter/analyst expectations this morning suggests that the FOMC will not surprise markets today with a new yield curve control (YCC) target. Honestly, we dont think last weeks rally in yields was strong enough to force the Feds hand. Almost half of the rally has already evaporated now and the Fed could easily dampen yields further today by kicking the can down the road on the topic of YCC and by using conservative economic projections as justification for staying the course with existing policy. A cautious outlook from the Fed could also pour cold water on the rampant V-shape recovery narrative that has been raging since the end of May and see the USD stage a strong, counter-trend, "risk-off", bounce across the board. However, should the Fed do the opposite (unleash a much more optimistic outlook and bring forward the YCC debate as the market has been speculating), we think the resulting surge in risk sentiment could see the floor fall out from underneath the dollar as the leveraged fund market is still holding massive, unprofitable, long USD positions against the high beta risk-on currencies (CAD, AUD, and GBP).
Euro/dollar is building upon yesterdays gains this morning as the US 10yr yield now struggles to bounce off its next support level at 0.79%. We think this mornings 1.2blnEUR option expiry at the 1.1390-95 strikes also had a magnetic effect on spot prices in early NY trade. With this event now passing, expect the market to pullback off trend-line resistance in the 1.1380sand get real quiet ahead of the FOMC announcement at 2pmET. Fed chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30pmET.
Sterling madethe fund shorts real nervous this morning as GBPUSD continuedto make upside forays above major chart resistance in the 1.2750s. The sellers are not giving up just yet though and theyre getting some help now from the EURUSD market, which is coming off session highs. The BOEs Bailey and the EUs Barnier both spoke over the last two hours, but neither saidanything market moving in our opinion. Its all about the Fed now and what Jerome Powellcommunicates to the marketplacelater today.We think the leveraged funds, and their new 6-week high net short GBPUSD position (as of June 2nd), are very poorly positioned here for another surge in risk sentiment.
The Australian dollar recorded a bearish outside reversal yesterday but, as we predicted, the follow-through selling has not come to fruition yet as the Fed has yet to confirm its position on yield curve control. This should get clarified later this afternoon, but traders will also have to digest the Feds first set of economic projections since in February. The Fed has not wanted to provide these since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out but today were told were going to get everything (including the rate dot plots).
Similar to what we see in the GBPUSD market, the leveraged funds are also massively short AUDUSD and are therefore poorly positioned here for a risk-on reaction after the Fed meeting.
The leveraged fund USDJPY shorts are whistling this morning as three days of yield curve control angst has dragged US yields back lower and put them back in control of the market. Dollar/yen was definitely in trouble yesterday when it fell below and failed to regain chart support in the 108.10-20s. Follow-through selling ensued when the US 10yr yield lost 0.82% into the London close yesterday, and resumed overnight in Europe when US 10s made a bee-line for 0.79%. Two trend-lines around the 107.30s are now providing some support to USDJPY and we think the EURUSD sales since the NY open are helping too. Overnight yen option volatility has shot up naturally ahead of this afternoons FOMC meeting.
