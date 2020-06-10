B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info on our managed strategy. Our progam is +17% over the last 12 months https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3205.50, down 22.00 NQ, yesterdays close: Settled at 9951, up 66.25 Fundamentals: It is Fed Day; the committee concludes their two-day policy meeting with a statement and economic projections at 1:00 pm CT. Fed Chair Powells press conference follows at 1:30 pm CT. He will field questions from the press after his statement. The committee is not expected to adjust policy after slashing rates to zero in March and unleashing several programs to inflate markets with liquidity. Despite the NQ achieving a fresh record and the S&P gaining nearly 50% over this time, we foresee the Fed holding ground as the aftermath of Covid-19 plays out. While steadfastly rejected the notion of taking rates negative during the early stages of the recovery, the conversation now has a higher probability of maneuvering towards unwinding such policy measures instead of adding to them. Less than a month ago, even with a timeline to normalization from lockdowns developing, Fed Chair Powell reiterated more policy action was likely needed and this signaled his fear of the aftermath. Given such, as asset prices bubble, we do not yet see the Fed decisively pulling back from a dovish narrative, however, a timeline to begin unwinding some measures could come as early as August; on the heels of the July meeting as the September meeting comes into focus. It is important to note that the CMEs FedWatch Tool shows a 16.4% probability the Fed hikes rates today. However, we view this as a rounding error due to volatility in the rate complex that creates such probabilities. In fact, that probability dissipates slightly down the curve. Still, as we move through Q3, we envision a rate hike becoming a real possibility. U.S. CPI data this morning was generally in line with expectations. The Core read, excluding food and energy, met expectations at -0.1% MoM, but came in a tenth below YoY at 1.2%.

Technicals: We maintain our cautiously Bullish Bias as we do not believe the Federal Reserve will derail the melt-up. As we have emphasized many times going back to last week, the June 19th quadruple witching coupled with rising rates and a quarterly rebalancing will create an intermediate-term top in stocks. For now, major three resistance remains at ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 38.36, up 0.75 Fundamentals: Yesterdays private API inventory survey is weighing on the tape. They showed a massive build of 8.42 mb of Crude, however, -2.913 mb Gasoline and -2.285 mb at Cushing have helped cushion the shock. Still, Distillate inventories grew by 4.271 mb, and we tend to favor Heating Oil to the downside relative to Crude Oil in a crack spread trade. On todays official report, analysts expect -1.738 mb of Crude Oil, +0.071 mb Gasoline and +2.957 if Distillates. Still, shutdowns in Libya and promises from the OPEC under compliant such as Nigeria to stay within limits has helped buoy Brent Crude Oil above the psychological $40 mark. Lastly, traders should keep an eye on sanctions the White House plans to impose on as many as 50 tankers in order to cut off trade between Iran and Venezuela.

Technicals: Yesterdays low of 37.07 early held major three-star support at 36.87. Despite some weakness into this morning after recovering from yesterdays low, price action is hugging our Pivot. This level will act as a barometer for the bull camp; above here they will hold an edge for a retest to ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Gold (August) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1721.9, up 16.8 Fundamentals: Gold has so far achieved an extremely healthy week, but the tallest task is still ahead; the conclusion of todays FOMC policy meeting (discussed in detail in the S&P section). We do not expect the Fed to unwind current policy measures or provide a timeline for such and we believe this should continue to support Gold. However, in the event of better than expected economic projections or questioning during Fed Chair Powells press conference that forces him to be less dovish, Gold could be pushed on its back foot. Still, if such were to occur it also would likely take the slightest bit of air out of the stock market, in turn supporting safe-havens. Overall, we continue to like Gold across all timeframes but would like to see the technical landscape follow through to feel more comfortable in the near-term (discussed below). U.S. CPI data was overall in line with expectations though the YoY Core read was a tenth below; nothing that should rock Golds boat.

Technicals: Gold is trading above major three-star resistance again today, a level in which its stalled yesterday before settling below. This pocket now aligns with our momentum indicator and continued price action above here paves a path of least resistance higher. Still, Gold must close out above strong resistance at ... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results