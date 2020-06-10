Silver (SI) is consolidating a 3rd straight day going into today's US CPI data at 830am EST, and the highly anticipated FOMC projections/statement at 2pm EST and FOMC press conference at 230pm EST. Significantly, after the massive gains from the March low, SI is unlikely to retest the 2020/2019 high post-FOMC without first spending a few weeks consolidating healthily just below this major resistance zone. SI's bullish shift in its longer term momentum will likely though, contain any post-FOMC pullback in the next week or so to the 38.2% Fib retrace of the rebound since the March low. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD are rallying or consolidating recent gains, but weighed by the downsloping daily MACD. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click hereto read the analysis ofGold,Cocoa

Silver (SI) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Myrecent Bitcoin webinar hosted by is now available.The session highlights market sentiment and considerations post-Halving, where I discuss the relevance of monitoring Hashrates and Tether issuance.

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis.Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen onFT (Financial Times), Interactive Brokers,ICE Futures Singapore, Amazon, Zerohedge,CNA,Spotify,Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews and Alphien,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)publishes 3 newsletters:Today's Top 3 Trades,Equities & ETFsandCrypto Weekly Outlook. Today's Top 3 offers technical analysis (Mon-Fri) on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation. Equities & ETFs is the most recently launched weekly newsletter providing technical analysis on monthly and weekly charts of 25 industry leaders and ETFs either at/near 5 plus year lows or which offer high dividend yields. Crypto Weekly Outlook covers crypto industry fundamentals and technicals/fundamentals Sundays on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Equities & ETFs, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.