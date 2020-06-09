Gold Snap back Underway



Gold (August) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1705.1, up 22.1 Fundamentals: Gold snapped back quickly yesterday. As Treasury prices stabilized, it allowed the weaker Dollar over recent sessions to work its way into supporting the metal. Furthermore, the BLS throwing cold water over Fridays job gains buoyed safe-havens, the Yen gained ground as well. Ultimately, Gold has done nothing wrong over the intermediate and long-term time frames and the fundamental landscape has not changed. Although normalization is underway, the Feds liquidity is not going anywhere and any pullback in risk-assets, such as we are seeing this morning, is extremely supportive to Gold. Today, JOLTs Job Opening is due at 9:00 am CT along with Wholesale Inventories. A 10-year Note auction at 12:00 pm CT cannot go under the radar as the yield briefly poked its head above 90 basis points yesterday. The Fed policy meeting and CPI data come front and center tomorrow. Technicals: Gold settled right at major three-resistance yesterday, a barometer to neutralize the recent weakness. A surge through 1705.8 secures this neutralization and again paves a path of least resistance higher upon a close above major three-star resistance at 1725.6-1726.8. Above there, trend line resistance is the next hurdle 1740, a level that has also incurred tremendous volume. Bias: Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 1725.6-1726.8***, 1740*** Support: 1714.2-1716.6*, 1704-1705.8***, 1683.3**, 1661.3-1669**** Remember there are many economic factors that could affect the direction of the Wheat market so be sure to stay up to date on the developments by registering for a Free two-week trial of the Blue Line Futures Morning Express Research Reports by clicking on the link here: The Blue Line Express Two-Week Free Trial Sign up PHILLIP STREIBLE Chief Market Strat egist

www.bluelinefutures.com

Main:888-441-8555 Direct:312-858-7303 Fax: 888-370-2221

Blue Line FuturesLLC 141 W. Jackson #2845 Chicago IL 60604



Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author Gold Snap back Underway

New Support levels in Chicago Wheat

Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ Cotton Lumber

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Softs and Fibers Technical Report

Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ Special Bonus Coverage - Cotton Lumber

About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.