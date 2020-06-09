Gold (August)
Yesterdays close:Settled at 1705.1, up 22.1
Fundamentals:Gold snapped back quickly yesterday. As Treasury prices stabilized, it allowed the weaker Dollar over recent sessions to work its way into supporting the metal. Furthermore, the BLS throwing cold water over Fridays job gains buoyed safe-havens, the Yen gained ground as well. Ultimately, Gold has done nothing wrong over the intermediate and long-term time frames and the fundamental landscape has not changed. Although normalization is underway, the Feds liquidity is not going anywhere and any pullback in risk-assets, such as we are seeing this morning, is extremely supportive to Gold. Today, JOLTs Job Opening is due at 9:00 am CT along with Wholesale Inventories. A 10-year Note auction at 12:00 pm CT cannot go under the radar as the yield briefly poked its head above 90 basis points yesterday. The Fed policy meeting and CPI data come front and center tomorrow.
Technicals:Gold settled right at major three-resistance yesterday, a barometer to neutralize the recent weakness. A surge through 1705.8 secures this neutralization and again paves a path of least resistance higher upon a close above major three-star resistance at 1725.6-1726.8. Above there, trend line resistance is the next hurdle 1740, a level that has also incurred tremendous volume.
Bias:Neutral/Bullish
Resistance: 1725.6-1726.8***, 1740***
Support: 1714.2-1716.6*, 1704-1705.8***, 1683.3**, 1661.3-1669****
Remember there are many economic factors that could affect the direction of the Wheat market so be sure to stay up to date on the developments by registering for a Free two-week trial of the Blue Line Futures Morning Express Research Reports by clicking on the link here: The Blue Line Express Two-Week Free Trial Sign up
PHILLIP STREIBLE
Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.