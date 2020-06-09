rounded corner
New Support levels in Chicago Wheat
Tuesday, June 09, 2020

by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures

Chicago Wheat (July)

Fundamentals: July wheat futures are continuing to bleed lower after last weeks failure at technical resistance (See technical section below). Weekly export inspections came in at 213,000 metric tons, below the low end of estimates. Weekly crop progress showed spring wheat planting is 97% complete. Winter wheat conditions are at 51% good/excellent, within the range of estimates.

Techncials: The market pulled back into our support pocket, 512 -514 , and is trading below that in the early morning hours. If the Bull camp fails to defend this pocket on a closing basis, we could see the selling accelerate, taking us back below the psychologically significant $5.00 handle. If you want to be a buyer of wheat and reduced against resistance like we had talked about in last weeks report, this isnt a bad spot to give it a shot, but you need to see some support come into prices before the close.

Bias: Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance: 525-529****, 536 **

Pivot: 512 -514

Support: 505 **, 491 -494 ***

About the author

Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets. 
