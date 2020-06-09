Chicago Wheat (July)
Fundamentals: July wheat futures are continuing to bleed lower after last weeks failure at technical resistance (See technical section below). Weekly export inspections came in at 213,000 metric tons, below the low end of estimates. Weekly crop progress showed spring wheat planting is 97% complete. Winter wheat conditions are at 51% good/excellent, within the range of estimates.
Techncials: The market pulled back into our support pocket, 512 -514 , and is trading below that in the early morning hours. If the Bull camp fails to defend this pocket on a closing basis, we could see the selling accelerate, taking us back below the psychologically significant $5.00 handle. If you want to be a buyer of wheat and reduced against resistance like we had talked about in last weeks report, this isnt a bad spot to give it a shot, but you need to see some support come into prices before the close.
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Neutral
Resistance: 525-529****, 536 **
Pivot: 512 -514
Support: 505 **, 491 -494 ***
