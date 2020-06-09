Today's Grain Comments























Below are the morning comments from my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. I hope you find something of interest in my thoughts and ramblings. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- grain complex Corn prices that were the strong link in grain trade Friday, were the strong link again yesterday. At settlement, corn rose 21/2 cents a bushel with Minn wheat up 5 cents but Chicago wheat was down 3 cents. Soybean prices slipped 11/2 to 3 cents with old crop the weak link. But do note that rice was limit down and spot month oats off 14 cents. In other words, corn and Minn wheat did well but there was red ink elsewhere. I viewed the outstanding feature in grain trade Friday as spreading. I can say the same about yesterday. The funds are buying corn because they are a big short and trying to exit those trades. Over the past two sessions, the "game" has been one of buying corn and selling wheat and soybeans. I doubt such a scenario is long lasting but it has been going on for the past few days. And regardless of how well bid corn has been, it has the most bearish fundamentals of any grain in the complex and rallies should be sold! This morning for the first time there is more weakness with the outside markets, stocks, metals, petroleum and so on than seen in some time. The weakness seems to be weighing on grains as well. Wheat prices are down 1 to 4 cents, soybeans are lower by 21/2 cents a bushel and corn is 2 cents. The lowly oat market is 31/2 lower and rice limit down AGAIN! Note as well that the dollar is higher which is not helping grains or other hard assets. Keep probing the short side of corn on strength. In terms of profitability and probability corn is the place to be. Avoid buying wheat and soybeans basis July or new crop November may trade over $8.70 but I doubt either can rise to $9.00. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- With but a few minutes left in grain trade this afternoon, corn prices are down 5 to 6 cents, wheat is off 9 cents in Chicago and 3 cents elsewhere. Soybean prices are down 1 to cents and rice limit down. However, the lowly oat market is 6 higher and keeping the game honest.

Please inquire about the Special Offer I have for my newsletter. There is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 1:10 pm. Chicago





