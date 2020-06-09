DJ U.S. Corn, Soybean Production Estimates — Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates for 2020 U.S. corn and soybean production in millions of bushels, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release its monthly estimates at noon on Thursday.

U.S. 2020 Production (million bushels, bushels per acre)

Average Range USDA May USDA 2019

Corn Production 15,924 15,544-15,995 15,995 13,663

Corn Yield 178.5 176.0-180.0 178.5 167.8

Soybean Production 4,152 4,125-4,292 4,125 3,557

Soybean Yield 50.0 49.8-51.0 49.8 47.4

Corn Soybean

Production Yield Production Yield

Advanced Market Concepts 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

AgriSource 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

Allendale 15,995 4,125

DC Analysis 15,770 179.0 4,200 50.0

Doane 15,894 180.0 4,265 51.0

EDF Man 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

Futures International 15,995 179.0 4,125 50.0

Grain Cycles 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

Hueber Report 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

INTL FCStone 15,638 178.5 4,223 49.8

Sid Love Consulting 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

Midland Research 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

North Star 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

RMC 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

US Commodities 15,851 178.7 4,125 49.8

Vantage RM 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

Western Milling 15,544 176.0 4,292 51.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 15,995 178.5 4,125 49.8

DJ U.S. June Grain, Soybean Stockpiles Estimates — Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of bushels for U.S. ending stockpiles for 2019-20 and 2020-21, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated supply and demand tables on Thursday at noon ET.

U.S. Stockpiles (millions)

2019-20

Average Range USDA May

Corn 2,154 2,075-2,303 2,098

Soybeans 584 497-630 580

Wheat 980 950-1,001 978

2020-21

Average Range USDA May

Corn 3,340 3,177-3,594 3,318

Soybeans 459 395-684 405

Wheat 904 876-934 909

2019-20 2020-21

Corn Soybeans Wheat Corn Soybeans Wheat

Advanced Market Concep 2,115 600 978 3,318 425 890

AgriSource 2,075 580 950 3,290 405 889

Allendale 2,123 570 982 3,343 395 895

DC Analysis 2,148 599 978 3,243 439 876

Doane 2,145 610 995 3,200 565 915

EDF Man 2,098 580 978 3,318 405 909

Futures International 2,194 497 978 3,414 407 899

Grain Cycles 2,098 570 988 3,318 395 893

Hueber Report 2,098 580 980 3,318 405 909

INTL FCStone 2,229 594 969 3,422 684 932

Sid Love Consulting 2,098 580 978 3,318 405 890

Midland Research 2,154 590 998 3,374 415 897

Northstar 2,090 580 978 3,300 420 910

RJ O’Brien 2,208 588 1,001 3,177 449 934

RMC 2,123 575 985 3,343 420 914

US Commodities 2,303 630 978 3,594 538 920

Vantage RM 2,198 600 978 3,418 425 915

Western Milling 2,282 549 979 3,352 683 901

Zaner Ag Hedge 2,138 620 968 3,408 435 879

DJ June World Grain, Soybean Stockpiles Estimates — Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of metric tons for world grain and soybean ending stockpiles for 2019-20 and 2020-21, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated supply and demand tables on Thursday at noon ET.

World Stockpiles (million metric tons)

2019-20

Average Range USDA May

Corn 315.1 312.4-319.7 314.7

Soybeans 100.3 98.5-103.1 100.3

Wheat 294.7 292.0-296.0 295.1

2020-21

Average Range USDA May

Corn 337.6 314.0-346.6 339.6

Soybeans 100.1 96.0-118.2 98.4

Wheat 307.5 298.5-312.0 310.1

2019-20 2020-21

Corn Soybeans Wheat Corn Soybeans Wheat

Advanced Market Concepts 314.0 100.9 295.0 314.0 99.6 307.0

Allendale 315.0 99.7 295.2 339.8 97.8 307.8

Doane 335.0 100.0 305.0

EDF Man 315.0 100.0 296.0 341.0 98.0 308.0

Futures International 342.0 96.0 309.0

Grain Cycles 339.0 98.4 308.5

Hueber Report 313.5 98.5 293.0 336.5 96.5 308.0

INTL FCStone 312.4 103.1 294.1 332.5 118.2 298.5

Northstar 314.0 100.0 292.0 339.0 98.4 308.0

RMC 317.0 99.5 296.0 341.0 97.5 309.0

US Commodities 319.7 101.3 295.1 346.6 102.4 309.0

Western Milling 315.0 100.0 296.0 340.0 99.0 312.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 341.9 99.3 307.4

DJ U.S. Wheat Production Estimates — Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates for 2020-21 U.S. wheat production, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated production forecasts at noon on Thursday.

2020-21 WHEAT PRODUCTION

Average Range USDA May USDA 2019-20

All Wheat 1,852 1,824-1,892 1,866 1,920

Winter Wheat 1,243 1,211-1,337 1,255 1,304

Hard Red Winter 723 680-814 733 833

Soft Red Winter 291 201-305 298 239

White Winter 225 218-234 224 232

All Wheat Winter Wheat Hard-Red Soft-Red White

Advanced Market Concepts 1,847 1,236 719 295 222

Allendale 1,824 1,211 709 284 218

DC Analysis 1,834 1,213 680 305 228

Doane 1,850 1,239 712 299 228

EDF Man 1,865 1,255 735 300 220

Futures International 1,856 1,245 723 297 225

Grain Cycles 1,850 1,240 725 290 225

Hueber Report 1,866 1,255 733 298 224

INTL FCStone 1,828 1,217 693 297 227

Sid Love Consulting 1,847 1,236 713 298 225

Midland Research 1,834 1,223 700 201 222

North Star 1,850 1,240 720 300 220

RJ O’Brien 1,873 1,248 730 292 226

RMC 1,846 1,235 713 298 224

US Commidities 1,875 1,264 738 300 226

Vantage RM 1,846 1,235 733 298 224

Western Milling 1,892 1,337 814 289 234

DJ June Brazil, Argentina Corn, Soybean Production Estimates – Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of metric tons for Brazil and Argentina corn and soybean production for 2019-20, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release its monthly estimates on Thursday at noon ET.

Brazil Corn, Soybean Production (million metric tons)

Average Range USDA May

Corn 99.6 98.5-102.0 101.0

Soybeans 123.0 120.9-125.0 124.0

Corn Soybeans

Advanced Market Concepts 100.0 123.5

DC Analysis 100.0 125.0

Doane 102.0 122.0

EDF Man 100.0 124.0

Futures International 99.0 124.0

Hueber Report 99.0 122.0

INTL FCStone 98.8 120.9

Midland Research 99.0 122.0

North Star 100.0 123.0

RMC 98.5 123.5

US Commodities 100.5 123.5

Western Milling 99.0 123.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 99.5 122.5

Argentina Corn, Soybean Production (million metric tons)

Average Range USDA May

Corn 49.9 49.0-50.0 50.0

Soybeans 50.8 50.0-51.2 51.0

Corn Soybeans

Advanced Market Concepts 49.5 51.0

DC Analysis 50.0 50.5

Doane 50.0 51.0

EDF Man 50.0 51.0

Futures International 50.0 50.5

Hueber Report 49.0 51.0

INTL FCStone 50.0 50.0

Midland Research 50.0 50.0

North Star 50.0 51.0

RMC 50.0 51.0

US Commodities 49.8 51.2

Western Milling 50.0 51.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 50.0 51.0

DJ USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons – Jun 8

COUNTRY OF DESTINATION IS REPORTED AS KNOWN AT THE TIME OF EXPORTATION.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT REFLECTS EXPORTED GRAIN INSPECTED AND

WEIGHED THROUGH THE AUTHORITY UNDER THE U.S. GRAIN STANDARDS ACT.

NO ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS, COMPILATIONS OR DATA IS AVAILABLE.

GRAINS INSPECTED AND/OR WEIGHED FOR EXPORT

REPORTED IN WEEK ENDING JUN 04, 2020

— METRIC TONS —

————————————————————————-

CURRENT PREVIOUS

———– WEEK ENDING ———- MARKET YEAR MARKET YEAR

GRAIN 06/04/2020 05/28/2020 06/06/2019 TO DATE TO DATE

BARLEY 0 0 196 0 196

CORN 1,100,078 1,146,284 851,765 29,611,226 40,179,103

FLAXSEED 0 0 0 0 0

MIXED 0 0 0 0 0

OATS 0 0 299 0 299

RYE 0 0 0 0 0

SORGHUM 195,657 125,119 52,436 3,515,642 1,465,689

SOYBEANS 213,047 399,152 734,098 35,624,912 34,969,082

SUNFLOWER 0 0 0 0 0

WHEAT 432,919 555,500 479,754 169,153 470,766

Total 1,941,701 2,226,055 2,118,548 68,920,933 77,085,135

————————————————————————-

CROP MARKETING YEARS BEGIN JUNE 1 FOR WHEAT, RYE, OATS, BARLEY AND

FLAXSEED; SEPTEMBER 1 FOR CORN, SORGHUM, SOYBEANS AND SUNFLOWER SEEDS.

INCLUDES WATERWAY SHIPMENTS TO CANADA.

DJ Brazil Raises 2019-2020 Soybean Estimate to 120.4M Tons

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO–Brazilian crop agency Conab raised slightly its estimate for soybean production for the 2019-2020 growing season while cutting its forecast for the corn crop because of bad weather in some areas.

Brazilian farmers produced 120.4 million metric tons of soybeans this season, the agency said Tuesday. In May, the agency forecast a crop of 120.3 million tons. Brazil produced 115.03 million tons of soybeans in 2018-2019 after setting the previous record of 119.3 million tons in 2017-2018.

The soybean harvest in Brazil is finished for the season, and despite dry weather in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul reducing output there, record production in a handful of other states pushed the country to its seventh record in 10 seasons.

Bad weather also affected the corn crop, though this time in the center-south region. Brazil’s mild winters allow farmers to produce two crops per year, and the unfavorable climate conditions in the center south led Conab to cut its forecast for output for the winter crop and the total crop.

Brazil will produce a total of 101 million metric tons of corn this season, up slightly from the 100.04 million tons produced in 2018-2019, but down from Conab’s May forecast of 102.3 million tons. Conab cut its forecast for the winter corn crop to 74.2 million tons from 75.9 million tons.

Crop Progress

Date 31-May 24-May 2019 Avg

Cotton Planted 76 66 74 81

Cotton Squaring 13 8 10 10

Corn Planted 97 93 78 94

Corn Emerged 89 78 57 84

Soybeans Planted 86 75 54 79

Soybeans Emerged 67 52 30 61

Sorghum Planted 64 49 45 60

Rice Planted 95 93 95 98

Rice Emerged 88 81 84 93

Peanuts Planted 90 78 90 91

Sugarbeets Planted 99 93 96 99

Sunflowers Planted 52 32 35 56

Oats Emerged

91 86 84 94

Oats Headed 34 27 27 36

Winter Wheat Headed 85 77 81 88

Winter Wheat Harvested 7 3 3 7

Spring Wheat Planted 97 91 96 99

Spring Wheat Emerged 81 67 80 91

Barley Planted 97 93 96 99

Barley Emerged 87 74 82 90

Crop Condition

Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent

Cotton This Week 2 11 44 36 7

Cotton Last Week 1 7 48 39 5

Cotton Last Year 7 8 41 37 7

Winter Wheat This Week 7 12 30 42 9

Winter Wheat Last Week 6 13 30 43 8

Winter Wheat Last Year 2 7 27 50 14

Spring Wheat This Week 0 1 17 72 10

Spring Wheat Last Week 1 1 18 72 8

Spring Wheat Last Year 0 1 18 73 8

Corn This Week 1 3 21 60 15

Corn Last Week 1 3 22 61 13

Corn Last Year 2 7 32 52 7

Soybeans This Week 1 3 24 60 12

Soybeans Last Week 1 3 24 60 10

Soybeans Last Year

Sorghum This Week 1 2 39 50 5

Sprghum Last Week 2 4 30 56 8

Sorghum Last Year

Rice This Week 0 2 28 56 14

Rice Last Week 0 2 29 55 14

Rice Last Year 1 6 32 52 9

Peanuts This Week 1 8 25 62 4

Peanuts Last Week 2 6 24 65 3

Peanuts Last Year 1 6 33 58 2

Oats This Week 0 4 25 59 12

Oats Last Week 1 3 25 59 12

Oats Last Year 2 4 29 57 8

Barley This Week 0 2 19 65 14

Barley Last Week 0 1 30 61 8

Barley Last Year 0 2 14 68 16

Pastures and Ranges This Week 6 13 32 41 8

Pastures and Ranges Last Week 4 12 33 42 9

Pastures and Ranges Last Year 1 6 25 54 14

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were lower in the winter markets but higher in Minneapolis Spring Wheat. The Winter Wheat markets hold to bearish trends on the weekly charts and this is especially true for the HRW market. Spring Wheat markets show more mixed trends but the US and Canadian crops are getting planted and are reported to be in mostly good condition. Cold air is coming to the region and could affect the progress and condition of the Spring Wheat. The harvest has started in the central and southern Great Plains with variable yields reported because of freeze damage and then stress from hot and dry weather. It remains dry in the western sections of the Great Plains but this will aid harvest progress now. Better rains are reported in Europe and Russia. Australia remains in good condition. Competition for sales is expected to be tough even with less in the US and Europe as Australia is coming back after years of drought and as Russia has better weather and improved production prospects. The harvest is coming and prices usually remain down through the harvest.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should be above normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average near normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 507, 501, and 496 July, with resistance at 522, 524, and 529 July. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 457, 441, and 439 July, with resistance at 473, 477, and 486 July. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 514, 504, and 502 July, and resistance is at 526, 528, and 530 July.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was lower in new crop months and limit down from the start of trading in old crop July. The funds were forced to sell. They found little buying interest and July could open limit down again today. The funds were buying the old crop futures initially on ideas of supply tightness but the market got too high for even the most bullish of fundamentals and had to undergo a major correction. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short Rice. There are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. Most of the unsold Rice is in Arkansas. The crops are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting has been problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. Ideas are that the long grain will get planted and producers will not plant medium grain if some prevent planting is needed. There are still ideas that the US will have a much bigger crop to harvest this Fall.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers and storms today from Cristobal. Temperatures should be generally above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are down with no objectives. Support is at 1810, 1731, and 1654 July, with resistance at 2056, 2206, and 2356 July.

Trends are down with no objectives. Support is at 1810, 1731, and 1654 July, with resistance at 2056, 2206, and 2356 July.

DJ Thai Rice Prices Rise on Export Demand — Market Talk

0149 GMT – Thai rice export prices further increased 1% in the week up to June 1 as exporters continued to fulfill large contracted shipments of white and parboiled rice to Asian and African buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. Further supporting prices is that Thai rice exporters will participate in the Philippines’ tender to buy 300,000 metric tons of 25% grade white rice on June 8 for June-July deliveries. “Thai rice exporters expect that Thai rice will be able to compete with Vietnamese rice as Thai and Vietnamese rice prices converged to a typical difference of US$10-$15 a metric ton.” (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was a little higher on what appeared to be fund short covering. Producers were said to be the best sellers. A seasonal rally is underway with the crops planted and nothing else going on to drive prices lower. This rally can last another week or two as the market waits to see longer range forecasts covering Corn pollination in July. Meats processors are back and are aiming to restore 80% to 85% of capacity kill rates in their plants. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices will fall. This will take some time, but it is starting to come to pass. Ethanol demand is also improving as lockdown orders are lifted in most states and in Europe. Demand for gasoline and ethanol has gotten a little stronger and should continue to improve over time. Export demand is becoming more difficult with US prices quoted above those in Argentina and Ukraine. The rally in Oats came to an abrupt end on the release of the employment data in the US. It showed more people are working and less in need of Oatmeal at home, a good sign for the economy but a bad sign for commodities supported by stay at home orders caused by the Coronavirus such as Oats.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are up with objectives of 346 July. Support is at 331, 324, and 321 July, and resistance is at 340, 344, and 351 July. Trends in Oats are down with objectives of 293 July. Support is at 309, 300, and 295 July, and resistance is at 323, 331, and 335 July.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were lower as no new Chinese demand was reported over the weekend. There are still concerns out there as to how much China will buy from the US due to the war of words between the countries and the fact that they have been buying a lot of Soybeans in Brazil. The Chinese moves to clamp down on Hong Kong dissent was going to be a big negative for the market as the political situation between the US and China has deteriorated. China is looking to curb the dissent in Hong Kong over moves to bring the city more under central government control from Beijing. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices have been creeping higher for thee rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US and Argentina for additional supplies.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to up with objectives of 879, 883, and 889 July. Support is at 861, 852, and 846 July, and resistance is at 873, 877, and 881 July. Trends in Soybean Meal are up with objectives of 292.00 and 298.00 July. Support is at 286.00, 282.00, and 280.00 July, and resistance is at 292.00, 294.00, and 296.00 July. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2840 and 3020 July. Support is at 2780, 2750, and 2720 July, with resistance at 2840, 2860, and 2960 July.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: World vegetable oils markets were higher last week. Palm Oil closed higher on ideas of higher petroleum prices. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. A government change in Malaysia helped open the Indian market to Malaysian imports again. Southern Malaysia producers reported a sharp drop in production and there are ideas that all of Malaysia will come in below previous months. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola was lower. Canola fell on improved growing conditions in the Canadian Prairies. Canola was also weaker on the weakness in Chicago and the strength in the Canadian Dollar. The weather in the Prairies is mixed with Manitoba and Saskatchewan reporting good crops but Alberta noting that it is still too wet to plant in the Peace River area.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 463.00, 461.00, and 459.00 July, with resistance at 470.00, 472.00, and 474.00 July. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2300, 2280, and 2240 August, with resistance at 2400, 2510, and 2590 August.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and storms this week with best amounts and coverage today and tomorrow in the west and north. Temperatures should average above normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

June +47 July +133 May +50 July +57 July N/A N/A

July +47 July +50 July +56 July

August +43 Sep +63 Aug

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jun 8

WINNIPEG, June 8 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing cash

canola prices from ICE Futures. Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 453.00 -13.00 July 2020 up 2.40

Basis: Thunder Bay 479.90 15.00 July 2020 dn 1.10

Basis: Vancouver 489.90 25.00 July 2020 dn 1.10

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – June 9

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Tuesday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 600.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

July 592.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 587.50 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 582.50 +10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 602.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

July 595.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 590.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 585.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 585.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 540.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 2,440.00 +20.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 183.00 +02.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.275)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jun 09

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 405,963 lots, or 18.46 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 5,045 5,045 5,020 5,034 5,020 5,027 7 97 1,292

Sep-20 4,556 4,608 4,523 4,551 4,456 4,561 105 393,124 115,467

Nov-20 4,148 4,148 4,090 4,090 4,093 4,116 23 51 481

Jan-21 4,121 4,128 4,063 4,078 4,068 4,099 31 12,226 19,764

Mar-21 4,080 4,080 4,080 4,080 4,079 4,080 1 1 43

May-21 4,114 4,118 4,069 4,081 4,069 4,094 25 464 2,252

Corn

Turnover: 481,633 lots, or 10.01 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,039 2,052 2,038 2,052 2,038 2,047 9 1,969 17,843

Sep-20 2,062 2,079 2,058 2,077 2,062 2,070 8 388,617 661,398

Nov-20 2,085 2,102 2,082 2,100 2,085 2,094 9 18,254 38,651

Jan-21 2,109 2,121 2,107 2,119 2,109 2,116 7 62,929 259,191

Mar-21 2,127 2,136 2,125 2,135 2,125 2,130 5 3,185 3,820

May-21 2,146 2,157 2,145 2,155 2,147 2,152 5 6,679 36,422

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,076,246 lots, or 30.38 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,638 2,647 2,625 2,640 2,659 2,641 -18 3,181 30,516

Aug-20 2,803 2,803 2,779 2,796 2,808 2,794 -14 18,114 26,426

Sep-20 2,813 2,823 2,797 2,815 2,827 2,813 -14 806,574 1,520,200

Nov-20 2,848 2,861 2,836 2,856 2,869 2,852 -17 17,029 50,438

Dec-20 2,890 2,891 2,873 2,881 2,891 2,881 -10 2,998 2,362

Jan-21 2,885 2,899 2,872 2,888 2,900 2,888 -12 190,185 757,045

Mar-21 2,782 2,795 2,772 2,783 2,782 2,785 3 176 1,453

May-21 2,700 2,716 2,689 2,707 2,703 2,705 2 37,989 138,933

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,399,356 lots, or 69.22 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-20 – – – 4,770 4,770 4,770 0 0 0

Jul-20 – – – 4,968 4,968 4,968 0 0 9

Aug-20 4,996 5,072 4,958 5,072 4,912 5,006 94 31 6

Sep-20 4,908 5,046 4,864 5,030 4,876 4,950 74 1,292,162 443,564

Oct-20 4,796 4,858 4,720 4,858 4,740 4,778 38 44 334

Nov-20 4,726 4,840 4,724 4,840 4,746 4,776 30 30 179

Dec-20 4,812 4,868 4,774 4,868 4,790 4,830 40 31 193

Jan-21 4,876 4,986 4,846 4,972 4,886 4,904 18 105,667 103,131

Feb-21 4,918 4,918 4,918 4,918 4,932 4,918 -14 1 115

Mar-21 5,070 5,070 5,070 5,070 4,968 5,070 102 1 16

Apr-21 – – – 4,970 4,938 4,970 32 0 154

May-21 5,006 5,088 4,978 5,076 5,010 5,026 16 1,389 3,399

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 637,254 lots, or 36.48 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 – – – 5,776 5,750 5,776 26 0 7

Aug-20 5,790 5,790 5,790 5,790 5,642 5,790 148 1 2

Sep-20 5,684 5,784 5,646 5,772 5,670 5,714 44 522,405 421,510

Nov-20 5,652 5,848 5,652 5,848 5,728 5,760 32 18 393

Dec-20 5,820 5,820 5,820 5,820 5,740 5,820 80 1 19

Jan-21 5,760 5,844 5,706 5,830 5,744 5,768 24 113,320 146,170

Mar-21 – – – 5,786 5,786 5,786 0 0 11

May-21 5,802 5,890 5,770 5,880 5,802 5,830 28 1,509 7,202

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.