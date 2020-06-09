Hello traders!We found an interesting development from Elliott Wave perspective on Sugar, which indicates even more weakness after current recovery.

Sugar is recovering after an impulsive five-wave decline, so it's ideally a corrective a-b-c rally that can find the resistance around important 61,8% Fibonacci retracement in the 12-14 area and from where we may see a bearish continuation back to lows.



Respect the price action and trade smart!



SUGAR, Daily





Disclosure: Please be informed that information we provide is NOT a trading recommendation or investment advice. All of our work is for educational purposes only.