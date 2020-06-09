rounded corner
Tuesday, June 09, 2020

by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures

Breakfast Report -Softs and Fibers Technical Report

Cocoa (September)

Technicals: The trend following system is flat

Buy Trigger:2479

Sell Trigger: 2271

Settle:2372

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $0.00

Previous Trades:

Long closed out May 21 $1230 loss

Short closed out on April 6 $4080 gain

Bias: Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Neutral

Resistance:***2449 (200 EXPMA)**** 2528 (Low from March 9)

Pivot: 2313*** Parabolic stop and reversal

Support: 2338 (Upward sloping trend line)***,2217 (Low from April 15)

ADX: 12.39 *very weak trending higher market

(ADX14-day=Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range = 55

Technical Spotlight

image

Coffee (July)

Technicals: The trend following system isShort

Buy Trigger: 104.44

Sell Trigger: Entry Price 102.50 (May 27)

Settle: 98.90

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $1350.00 ($2325 - High equity on the signal June 1)

Bias:Bearish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral

Resistance: 107.10 (May 26 high)***, 112.80 (200 DMA)****

Pivot: 100.66** Parabolic stop and reversal

Support:**** 94.65 (longer term support)

ADX: 36.59

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range = 3.16

If your going to play this market, it is somewhat choppy and (for example) the Average True Range has been as high as 3.32. This means that on the average day the market should move 3.32 X $375 = $1245

Technical Spotlight

image

Orange Juice (July)

Technicals: The trend following system is Long

Buy Trigger: Entry Price 105.60 (March 20)

Sell Trigger: 121.68

Settle: 125.35

Profit/Loss:$2962.50 (High position equity $3570.00 May 28th)

Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Resistance: 135.00 (Last Blow out) ****

Pivot:129.47**** Parabolic stop and reversal

Support: 121.05*** (Old Resistance from swing high) ****113.43 (200 DMA)

ADX: 29.97

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range = 3.31

Technical Spotlight

image

Sugar (July)

Technicals: The trend following system is Long

Buy Trigger: Entry Price 10.78 (May 5)

Sell Trigger:10.70

Settle: 11.94

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $1299.20

Last trade: Short closed out on 5/1 for $3852.80 gain

Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bullish/Neutral

Resistance:***12.24 (200 DMA)

(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)

Pivot: 11.40****Parabolic stop and reversal

Support:****11.30(Old resistance - new support)10.05*** (Double Bottom)

ADX: 45.10

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range = 0.34

Technical Spotlight

image

Cotton (July)

Technicals: The trend following system is Long

Buy Trigger: Entry Price 57.33 (April 30)

Sell Trigger: 57.62

Settle: 60.81

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$1740.00

Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Resistance:***62.80 (200 DMA)**** 65.97 (Old support from November/December)

(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)

Pivot: 57.98**** Parabolic stop and reversal

Support: 59.07*** (Upward Sloping trendline) *** 56.56 (low May 29th)

ADX: 27.00

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range =1.58

Technical Spotlight

image

Lumber (July)

Technicals: The trend following system was stopped out and is flat

Buy Trigger: 376.73

Sell Trigger: 345.22

Settle: 370.80

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:

Previous Trades:

LongEntry Price 347.00 (April 13)closed out June 3 for$110.00 gain ($2343 High open equity June 1)

Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Resistance: 376.00***(High from May 21), ****400.00 (Psychological resistance)

Pivot: 346.30****Parabolic stop and reversal

Support:***357.79 (Low April 27)****339.90 (Low May 14)

ADX: 27.45

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range =12.27

Technical Spotlight - This market is thin and wild at times!

image

Good luck and good trading,

Phillip Streible

Chief Market Strategist

312-858-7303

Phil@Bluelinefutures.com

Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets. 
Published by Barchart
