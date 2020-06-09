Breakfast Report -Softs and Fibers Technical Report
Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJCotton Lumber
Cocoa (September)
Technicals: The trend following system is flat
Buy Trigger:2479
Sell Trigger: 2271
Settle:2372
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $0.00
Previous Trades:
Long closed out May 21 $1230 loss
Short closed out on April 6 $4080 gain
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Neutral
Resistance:***2449 (200 EXPMA)**** 2528 (Low from March 9)
Pivot: 2313*** Parabolic stop and reversal
Support: 2338 (Upward sloping trend line)***,2217 (Low from April 15)
ADX: 12.39 *very weak trending higher market
(ADX14-day=Measures the strength of the current trend)
ATR = Average true range = 55
Technical Spotlight