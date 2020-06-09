Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ Cotton Lumber



Breakfast Report -Softs and Fibers Technical Report Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJCotton Lumber Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets" Cocoa (September) Technicals: The trend following system is flat Buy Trigger:2479 Sell Trigger: 2271 Settle:2372 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $0.00 Previous Trades: Long closed out May 21 $1230 loss Short closed out on April 6 $4080 gain Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance:***2449 (200 EXPMA)**** 2528 (Low from March 9) Pivot: 2313*** Parabolic stop and reversal Support: 2338 (Upward sloping trend line)***,2217 (Low from April 15) ADX: 12.39 *very weak trending higher market (ADX14-day=Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range = 55 Technical Spotlight Coffee (July) Technicals: The trend following system isShort Buy Trigger: 104.44 Sell Trigger: Entry Price 102.50 (May 27) Settle: 98.90 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $1350.00 ($2325 - High equity on the signal June 1) Bias:Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 107.10 (May 26 high)***, 112.80 (200 DMA)**** Pivot: 100.66** Parabolic stop and reversal Support:**** 94.65 (longer term support) ADX: 36.59 (ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range = 3.16 If your going to play this market, it is somewhat choppy and (for example) the Average True Range has been as high as 3.32. This means that on the average day the market should move 3.32 X $375 = $1245 Technical Spotlight Orange Juice (July) Technicals: The trend following system is Long Buy Trigger: Entry Price 105.60 (March 20) Sell Trigger: 121.68 Settle: 125.35 Profit/Loss:$2962.50 (High position equity $3570.00 May 28th) Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral Resistance: 135.00 (Last Blow out) **** Pivot:129.47**** Parabolic stop and reversal Support: 121.05*** (Old Resistance from swing high) ****113.43 (200 DMA) ADX: 29.97 (ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range = 3.31 Technical Spotlight Sugar (July) Technicals: The trend following system is Long Buy Trigger: Entry Price 10.78 (May 5) Sell Trigger:10.70 Settle: 11.94 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $1299.20 Last trade: Short closed out on 5/1 for $3852.80 gain Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias:Bullish/Neutral Resistance:***12.24 (200 DMA) (EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average) Pivot: 11.40****Parabolic stop and reversal Support:****11.30(Old resistance - new support)10.05*** (Double Bottom) ADX: 45.10 (ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range = 0.34 Technical Spotlight Cotton (July) Technicals: The trend following system is Long Buy Trigger: Entry Price 57.33 (April 30) Sell Trigger: 57.62 Settle: 60.81 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$1740.00 Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral Resistance:***62.80 (200 DMA)**** 65.97 (Old support from November/December) (EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average) Pivot: 57.98**** Parabolic stop and reversal Support: 59.07*** (Upward Sloping trendline) *** 56.56 (low May 29th) ADX: 27.00 (ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range =1.58 Technical Spotlight Lumber (July) Technicals: The trend following system was stopped out and is flat Buy Trigger: 376.73 Sell Trigger: 345.22 Settle: 370.80 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: Previous Trades: LongEntry Price 347.00 (April 13)closed out June 3 for$110.00 gain ($2343 High open equity June 1) Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral Resistance: 376.00***(High from May 21), ****400.00 (Psychological resistance) Pivot: 346.30****Parabolic stop and reversal Support:***357.79 (Low April 27)****339.90 (Low May 14) ADX: 27.45 (ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range =12.27 Technical Spotlight - This market is thin and wild at times! Good luck and good trading, Phillip Streible Chief Market Strategist 312-858-7303 Phil@Bluelinefutures.com Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel If you have any questions about markets, trading, or opening an account please let us know! You can email us at info@BlueLineFutures.com or call312-278-0500 BlueLineFutures.com Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.