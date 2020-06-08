|
|
Elliott Wave View: SPX Should Extend Higher
Monday, June 08, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Incomplete bullish sequence in S&P 500 (SPX) from 3.23.2020 low suggests the Index should stay supported. Up from the Covid-19 selloff low on 3.23.2020, Index has resumed higher as a5 waves Impulse Elliott Wave structure. Wave ((1)) ended at 2954.86 and pullback in wave ((2)) ended at 2766.64. Index has resumed higher in wave ((3)) with the internal as another 5 waves Impulse in lesser degree.
Up wave ((2)) low, wave (1) ended at 2968.09 and wave (2) dips ended at 2933.59. Index then resumes higher in wave (3) which subdivides in further 5 waves. Wave 1 of (3) ended at 3021.72 and wave 2 of (3) ended at 2969.75. Expect a few more highs to end wave 3 of (3), then Index should pullback in wave 4 of (3) before another leg higher to complete wave 5 of (3). Afterwards, it should see wave (4) dips followed by 1 more push higher to end wave (5) of ((3)).
Near term, while pullback stays above 2937.77, and more importantly above 2766.64, expect Index to extend higher. Potential target higher is 100% 123.6% Fibonacci extension from 3.23.2020 low which comes at 3528.2 3707.9. As far as pivot at 2937.77 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside.
SPX 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: Nasdaq Broke to All-Time High - Tuesday, June 09, 2020
- EURCAD Forecasting The Decline After Elliott Wave Zig Zag - Tuesday, June 09, 2020
- Rally in Facebook Should Continue - Tuesday, June 09, 2020
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) Next Investment Opportunity - Tuesday, June 09, 2020
- More Upside For RTY_F (Russell 2000) In The Near Term - Tuesday, June 09, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.