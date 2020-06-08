The VIX (VX) is in today's Asia morning trying to form its 2nd straight green daily candle, bouncing off descending wedge support (on the weekly, daily and 4hr chart). Significantly, a break above the same descending wedge's resistance dramatically increases the odds for the VX to reclaim, in the week or so after, the 61.8% Fib retrace of the surge that began late February to its record high. A decisive move will likely need to wait until at least following Thursday's highly anticipated FOMC. Congratulations to premium readers warned March 17th (asseen here of the pending slide in the VX, one day before its record high on the front month contract) and who've profited. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD continue to slope down, weighing on the bottomish daily equivalents, suggesting risk:reward is not great currently in either direction. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click hereto read the analysis of S&P500, Soybean

VIX (VX) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Excited to launch withICE Futures Singaporethe1st edition of biweekly Bitcoin futures commentary.

Where there is crisis, there is opportunity, and with some leading US companies whose stocks are at/near 5 year plus lows, and with a number of these same or other stocks also attractive on their dividend yields, Tradable Patterns has expanded its market coverage to beaten down US equities and ETFs.Equities & ETFs, published Saturdays, offers technical analysis on monthly and weekly charts of 25 industry leaders and ETFs.

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis.Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen onFT (Financial Times), Interactive Brokers,ICE Futures Singapore, Amazon, Zerohedge,CNA,Spotify,Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews and Alphien,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)publishes 3 newsletters:Today's Top 3 Trades,Equities & ETFsandCrypto Weekly Outlook. Today's Top 3 offers technical analysis (Mon-Fri) on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation. Equities & ETFs is the most recently launched weekly newsletter providing technical analysis on monthly and weekly charts of 25 industry leaders and ETFs either at/near 5 plus year lows or which offer high dividend yields. Crypto Weekly Outlook covers crypto industry fundamentals and technicals/fundamentals Sundays on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Equities & ETFs, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.