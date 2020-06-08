rounded corner
Corn - Just My Opinion
Monday, June 08, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Weekly Corn Export Inspections 1.100 M T. vs. 800 K 1.250 M T. expected

USDA rates the US corn crop 75% GE (+1%) vs. 75% expected vs. 59% year ago Planted - 97% vs. 97% expected vs. 94% 5-year average

Modest spec short covering was pretty much the story on Monday. Flat price corn shorts were being covered as well as short corn on inter-market spreads. Weekly export inspections were deemed solid. Higher ethanol prices lent additional support. Continued weakness with the US dollar works to keep US origin the cheapest out there. The second season corn crop out of Brazil continues to ratchet lower according to private analytical groups.

Interior Midwestern corn basis runs steady to lower. The lower basis is mostly along interior river locations. The midday Gulf posting runs unchanged with Fridays posting. Corn spreads ran fractionally mixed on the day. Today was Day 2 of the big boy index fund roll.

Flat price corn charts read higher with technical resistance levels almost immediately overhead. $3.35 to $3.40 appears as formidable resistance for July corn and $3.50 to $3.55 for December corn. On Thursday the USDA will update supply-demand. Between the USDA and current crop conditions/forecasts Im not sure we have enough to overcome the outlined resistance levels despite the size of the spec short positions.

Daily Support & Resistance 6/09

July Corn: $3.28 - $3.36

Dec Corn $3.42 - $3.50

About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
