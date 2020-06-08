Note: The following is derived from Harry Brownes Permanent Portfolio model. Brownes thesis was that a portfolio of stocks, bonds, gold, and cash--equally apportioned (25%) across a single portfolio--might provide a well-hedged model for both portfolio growth and safety. Our hypothetical model slightly varies from Brownes in that it uses futures contracts for gold and 30-Year Treasuries.

Year to date, ss bullish sentiment shifts the market toward a risk-on environment, S&P 500 futures worked its way up to barely negative (0.31%), meeting the dollar indexs 0.53%. Gold at 12.10% and 30-Year Treasurys 10.80% are still hovering in their upper ranges though both have experienced slight declines.

