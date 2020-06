Adelaide Capital and Technical Trader



Deborah Honig ofAdelaide Capitaland CEO of Technical Traders Ltd., Chris Vermeulen, share their perspectives on why they feel silveris on the cusp of making some big moves. Adelaide Capital is putting on a special silver event. Check out the Silver Week Conference June 11, 2020https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__GiM6VCeQeGyiFJxYhm7Ow I offer membership services for activetraders, long-terminvestors, andwealth/asset managers. Each of these services is driven by my own experience and my proprietary trading systems and modeling systems. I have a small team of dedicated researchers and developers that do nothing but research and find trading signals for my members. Our objective is to help you protect and grow your wealth. Please take a moment to visitwww.TheTechnicalTraders.comto learn more. I cant say it any better than this I want to help you create success while helping you protect and preserve your wealth its that simple. Chris Vermeulen

Chief Market Stragist

Founder of Technical Traders Ltd.

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018