Has the "V" Bottom Run it's Course ?

So today we ask: Are old school values, P.E. ratios, and guesstimates important? That is the Question!

Our Answer is: PRICE Always Proceeds News. That's what makes us Quantitative Traders!

Now as you can see, The NASDAQ 100 is touching its all-time high area. This marks completion of the V Bottom our math had pointed to. The Dow 30 has not moved quite as high, but it too has hit our target range of 26,350 - 27,680.

The CHICAGO QUANT TECHNOLOGIES algorithm always tells the real story!

