Has the "V" Bottom Run it's Course ?
Friday, June 05, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

So today we ask: Are old school values, P.E. ratios, and guesstimates important? That is the Question!

Our Answer is: PRICE Always Proceeds News. That's what makes us Quantitative Traders!

Now as you can see, The NASDAQ 100 is touching its all-time high area. This marks completion of the V Bottom our math had pointed to. The Dow 30 has not moved quite as high, but it too has hit our target range of 26,350 - 27,680.

The CHICAGO QUANT TECHNOLOGIES algorithm always tells the real story!

About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
