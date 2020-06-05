We start off this Friday with Unemployment data for May at 7:30 A.m., Baker-Hughes Rig Counts at 12:00 P.M. and Consumer Credit at 2:00 P.M. On the Corn front, and as many other markets are watching the movements of Cristobal and tracking the projected landfall and the impact it will leave in its path. The weather did spark some fund short covering and the corn settled higher in yesterdays action. We will see how far this rally rides before enticing some farmers to sell. Cash corn prices fell on the Illinois River yesterday at Seneca and Morris, Illinois but rose slightly on the Mississippi River at Savanna, Illinois. A Cincinnati, Ohio elevator weaken basis to$0.09/bushel to $0.05 over July futures while a Burns Harbor, Indiana elevator raised basis $0.02/bushel to $0.13 below July futures prices. In the overnight electronic session the July corn is currently trading at 329 ¾ which is ¾ of a cent higher. The trading range has been 330 to 328 ¼.

On the Ethanol front an update from Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst (R-Ia) announced they will continue to push the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide a needed flexibility for ethanol producers working to help the U.S. overcome shortages of hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic. While we see production rising we would like to see demand follow and jump out as we start moving closer to getting back to as close to normal as possible. There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The July ethanol settled at 1.185 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.110 and 1 offer @ 1.220 with Open Interest dropping to 108 contracts.

On the crude Oil front China’s imports rebound to a new record high and Dan Eberhart CEO of oil drilling company Canary expects WTI to explode 90% from current levels and reach as high as $70 a barrel by fall. He told Market Insider, U.S. oil producers will see a “mini-supply shock”, in autumn as they have, “over-cut production,” In the overnight electronic session the July Crude Oil is currently trading at 3827 which is 86 points higher. The trading range has been 3846 to 3705.

On the Natural Gas front the market just cannot hold solid ground, even with the threat of Tropical Depression Cristobal and a less than expected injection build the market closed unchanged yesterday. In the overnight electronic session the July contract is currently trading at 1.825 which is .003 higher. The trading range has been 1.839 to 1.815.

