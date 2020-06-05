ANALYSIS

USDCAD

The broader USD extended its decline in early European trade this morning and, while we think yesterdays ECB-driven surge in risk sentiment is still fresh on trader minds, we believe the market also cruelly stopped out some remaining USD longs who hoped that todays Non-Farm Payrolls report could rescue their positions. This stop-out dynamic makes sense to us especially considering the technical support levels that were broken for the USD across the board this morningbut then were quickly regained. Some traders are citing the Chinese foreign ministrys headline this morning about how it vows countermeasures against the US list on 33 entities as the reason behind the USDs bounce over the last few hours, but their statement lacked detail and sounded very similar to earlier vague threatsand so were more inclined to chalk up the overnight price action to pre-NFP re-positioning.

Traders are expecting 8M jobs lost versus 20.5M in April, and a jump in the unemployment rate to 19.7%, when the US reports its May Non-Farm Payrolls report at 8:30amET. Canada will also report its official employment statistics for the month of May at the same time, with market participants expecting 500k jobs lost versus 1.9M in April, and a rise in the unemployment rate to 15.0%.

Dollar/CAD is currently trading just above chart support in the 1.3460-80s. There is an un-filled chart gap below the market right now, from 1.34389 to 1.34595, which could become a target for prices. Recall this was from that weekend in March where Saudi Arabia sparked a brief oil price war with Russia. Hedging around this mornings looming USDCAD 1.3500 option expiry at 10amET could also force spot prices to magnetize around the figure considering the notional amount coming off the board has swelled to 2.2blnUSD.

USDCAD DAILY

USDCAD HOURLY

JULY CRUDE OIL DAILY

EURUSD

It turns out that the trader angst we witnessed briefly going into Christine Lagardes press conference yesterday was unwarranted. The ECB President didnt drop any seriously negative bombshells on the marketplace, and so we think traders felt they had the all clear to keep piling on risk-on trades following the central banks earlier announcement of a larger than expected increase to its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program. We also believe that significant technical breakouts for EURUSD (above 1.1260) and the US 10yr yield (above 0.76%) added fuel to the euros ferocious rally yesterday.

The euro/dollar rally extended all the way to the 1.1360s yesterday, which was the next logical target for prices considering it was the next major chart resistance level. The market put the screws to some USD-long holdouts this morning by inching prices slightly above there to trend-line extension resistance in the 1.1370s, and it has now pulled back as the US NFP report looms.

Theres much chatter in the marketplace this morning about the EURUSD market being technically over-extended at this point, after trading up 8 days in a row since it breakout above the 1.0990s. Some are worrying too that options market doesnt believe the move, by virtue of EUR calls not becoming increasingly more expensive vis a vis EUR puts (1-month EURUSD risk reversal not rising). Reuters reported on a massive vanilla call buyer at the 1.1750 strike this morning however; for 1.1blnEUR notional paid! How about that for upside conviction!



EURUSD DAILY

EURUSD HOURLY

BTP/BUND YIELD SPREAD DAILY

GBPUSD

The euro/dollars explosive rally ultimately helped sterling regain the 1.2570s yesterday and, while the 1.2610s proved as stubborn resistance for GBPUSD from the NY afternoon trade to the Asian close last night, the market got a chance to break higher again this morning amid some broad USD selling. It felt like a pre-NFP run on stop orders from USD longs more broadly though, as we mentioned above, and so thats why we think GBPUSD soon retreated.

The market is now holding the 1.2610s as new chart support as traders digest another depressing weekly update from the EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. He said there are been no progress on talks regarding the fisheries and level played field issues and that we cannot go on like this forever. The UKs David Frost spoke shortly thereafter; affirmed the UKs position on these two issues, and confirmed Barniers comments by saying that progress has been limited and that we are close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve through the format of remote formal rounds. We can understand GBPUSDs malaise ahead of the upcoming NFP report at 8:30amET, but were quite dumbfounded why EURGBP cant rally on this negative news.



GBPUSD DAILY

GBPUSD HOURLY

EURGBP DAILY

AUDUSD

The Australian dollar managed to record a mediocre NY close yesterday. The surge in EURUSD helped AUDUSD traders ultimately defend the 0.6860-0.6880 support zone but the post-London pullback off the 0.6980s resistance level wasnt anything to celebrate. This mornings wave of USD selling in early Europe trade saw the Aussie briefly rally above the 0.6980s, however this move has now largely reversed ahead of the US payrolls number. Overnight ATM option straddle pricing is predicting a 70pt range of volatility for todays NY session, slightly higher than the 50pt range it forecast ahead of last months NFP report.

AUDUSD DAILY

AUDUSD HOURLY

USDCNH DAILY

USDJPY

The rally in the US 10yr yield continues to lead broad risk sentiment higher ahead of this mornings Non-Farm Payrolls report. The US bond market has awoken from its sideways slumber for the better part of April and May, and has now feverishly been putting on yield-curve steepener trades since the start of June. Theres some debate as to whether interest rate traders are finally accepting the V-shaped recovery Kool-Aid that the stock traders have been drinking or whether theyre simply responding to the increasing amount of new US issuance (supply), but these moves have been hard to ignore this week and are quickly restoring USDJPYs traditional positive correlation with risk sentiment.

Dollar/yen rallied to the 109.30s resistance level overnight after re-breaking above the 108.90s with the yield rally yesterday, and it has since pulled back a bit now ahead of the NFPs. Over 1blnUSD in options expire at the 108.80 strike this morning, which could prove as a magnetic target for spot USDJPY prices should the US numbers disappoint.



USDJPY DAILY

USDJPY HOURLY

US 10-YR YIELD DAILY

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

