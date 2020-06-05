Economically, the world is in an overall slowdown. People arent spending money on non-essential items for the most part, weighing on chocolate sales. The demand of cocoa is down, if consumers arent spending money on chocolate due to covid-19 restrictions, this will only pull cocoa prices lower than before the pandemic when demand was already a concern. Supply concerns continue to provide support though, mainly due to output concerns and bearish weather patterns.

The equity markets have rallied, but commodities havent followed, especially in the softs. With so many uncertainties remaining and lack of economic growth which is needed for people to feel comfortable to start spending money on luxuries and not just on necessities, cocoa futures could stay in the 2350-2500 range for the summer months. If another wave of coronavirus occurs globally, look for commodities like cocoa to take another hit lower prices we saw in March will be tested.

July Cocoa Daily Chart

***If you are interested in discussing the soft markets or any of the futures, email me at pmooses@rjofutures.com to schedule a free consultation.***

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that RJO Futures believes to be reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgement at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of RJO Futures and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by RJO Futures Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

Distribution in some jurisdictions may be prohibited or restricted by law. Persons in possession of this communication indirectly should inform themselves about and observe any such prohibition or restrictions. To the extent that you have received this communication indirectly and solicitations are prohibited in your jurisdiction with registration, the market commentary in this communication should not be considered a solicitation.