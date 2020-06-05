B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info on our managed strategy. Our progam is +17% over the last 12 months https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3110.75, down 7.75 NQ, yesterdays close: Settled at 9626.25, -58.50 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are pointing higher ahead of Nonfarm Payroll despite both the S&P and NQ yesterday ending a streak of eight consecutive sessions of gains. There once was a time, after a steady run, investors shored up positions ahead of a jobs report. Not in this central bank-liquidity-driven economy, European banks are fueling risk assets across the globe; HSBC is +4%, Banco Santander +4.5% and Deutsche Bank +1% to name a few. The yield of Italian 10-year debt, a barometer for the global risk appetite, fell to the lowest level in more than two months and to the tightest in three months spread against Germanys equivalent. The rally comes after the ECB increased its pandemic bond buying by 600 billion-euros to 1.35 trillion, more than the 500 billion-euro increase expected. That is not all, the European Commission is close to unleashing a 750 billion-euro recovery fund with two thirds earmarked as grants and Germany finalized a 130 billion-euro fiscal bill this week. The reality is the actions set forth by both the Federal Reserve and U.S government dwarf the European measures. This brings us to todays Nonfarm Payroll Report. Expectations are for eight million jobs lost in May and the Unemployment Rate rising to 19.7%. What if this data is more inline with the private ADP Payroll survey which revealed only 2.76 million jobs lost in May? That would be great news for the economy and stocks should continue higher; the economic landscape would not be as bad as feared, but the monetary and fiscal liquidity is still here. The U.S 10-year Treasury yield has risen to nearly 90 basis points as of this morning, closing in on the psychological 1% benchmark. A better Nonfarm Payroll report would continue to lift yields. Do not forget that Amazon sold $10 billion of three-year debt on Monday for a whopping 40 basis points. This morning the U.S 3-year yield is 10 basis points from its low on the week and closing in on 30 basis points. Think about that for a minute, institutions are so desperate for yield that they bought Amazon debt for 40 basis points with the ability to enjoy zero upside in the company. The largest questions heading into next weeks Federal Reserve meeting would be, at what point does U.S debt become more attractive than stocks? The point being at least $10 billion (and more) out there felt 40 basis points was enough to earn each year for the next three years while enjoying no upside in the stock. We would not expect the Federal Reserve to all of a sudden become less dovish next week upon a better payroll report. Remember, PMIs are still deep into contraction territory. Furthermore, the roughly 8% probability they will raise rates 25 basis points as early as next week, a probability that runs across the curve, is simply a rounding error. However, markets are known to price-in risk better than ever before, extrapolating out at least six months. How does that six-month timeline in reducing liquidity look?

Technicals: Barring a fundamental surprise, the path of least resistance in stocks is broadly higher and is likely to remain such until Junes quadruple witching. However, the expirations of June 19th will be one of most, if not the most, interesting in history. Price action in the S&P is holding steadily out above 3131, our Pivot and previous resistance.

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 37.41, up 0.12 Fundamentals: All is higher in the energy space the morning upon a potential breakthrough within OPEC. Undercompliance by Iraq threw cold water over hopes OPEC+ would extend their pandemic cuts this week. The cartel was expected to hold a meeting Thursday and some analysts called for as much as a three-month extension. However, contentions rose due to some countries overproducing, especially Iraq. Delegates will work to iron out a deal over the weekend that extends the pandemic cuts through the end of July. A steady wave of risk-on coupled with normalization from lockdowns around the globe has also continued to encourage a path of least resistance higher. Baker Hughes Rig data is due at noon CT.

Technicals: The bulls seem to now have a clear bullseye on rare major four-star support at 41.05-41.28; this is the gap close from March 6th before Saudi Arabia announced its price war. Although the bulls are in the clear drivers seat out above new high and our Pivot at 38.18, there is still major three-star resistance overhead.

Gold (August) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1727.4, up 22.6 Fundamentals: Gold snapped back sharply yesterday, rallying more than 2% from Wednesdays low. However, price action is faltering this morning as yields rise and risk assets continue surging higher. Neither the Dollars weakness nor the historical monetary and fiscal measures from Europe have been able to keep a steady bid under Gold this week. We must say, we are surprised to see how the metal stalled early this week given the anticipated expiration of the June contract and the violence across the U.S. Furthermore, there is talks of another fiscal package coming down the pipeline in Washington. We still believe in Gold, but the landscape seems to be pressuring the longs for now.

Technicals: Price action stalled at major three-star resistance early yesterday with a high of 1725 and fell back to 1704.5 However, the metal staged a comeback and settled even higher. This typically is a sure sign of higher prices to come, but as the tape slips, we continue to be surprised with the Golds action through the week. The most important thing to understand here is that the landscape over the long-term remains extremely bullish and constructive while above 1661.3-1669. For now, price action is testing first key support at 1704.8, but is below our momentum indicator which aligns to create first key resistance. Only steady action above 1709.6 will stave off waves of selling.

