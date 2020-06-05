Grains have now made a move to the upside since the spring lows. Now the short futures community is getting pinched up a little bit and feeling pain for the first time in a while.

I had been projecting at the end of April, we were likely hitting a spring low. The extreme bearishness had been pervasive with literally no demand and large crops the only conversation. Now by the death of a thousand cuts, we slowly see corn, soybeans, and wheat mount rallies not even thought possible two weeks ago. The soybean situation is caring, and exasperation of what's occurred because of the lies China let out Sunday about not buying US agricultural products, and now have been buying every day since. This has created the long-awaited lift that farmers have been looking for to move old-crop supplies. Many had missed moving grain when the Chinese-US trade deal was signed, and we were recommending sales into that event.

In this video, I review the charts and represent resistance areas that are being attacked where potential new crop sales can be made against, along with prospects of where further gains could be seen too.

