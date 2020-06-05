Cotton (CT) is approaching the tail end of a 4 day consolidation just above the psychologically key .6 whole figure level. Significantly, CT could retest the 50% Fib retrace of the January to March slide as early as today, with any daily close above this major resistance likely to be followed in the day or so after with a test of upchannel resistance (on the 4hr and daily chart). Congratulations to premium readers who acted on the Bullish Island Reversal pattern nearing completion as highlighted inthe April 17th piece and profited. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI and Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Thursday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...Click hereto read the analysis of Cocoa, Corn

Cotton (CT) Weekly/Daily/4hr

