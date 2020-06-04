Because Monday (June 1st) was the official start of hurricane season, now is a good time to address the target commodity markets for these storm events: crude oil and natural gas.

The season's third potential tropical storm or hurricane may move into the Gulf later this weekend. It is not an easy task to trade hurricanes that are weak, especially this time of the year. However, the glimmers of a rebound in the US economy coupled with the advent of what may be an active hurricane season has the potential to inject a small dose of volatility into crude. In fact, prior to this weak storm threat, the price of July crude oil was up 100% since the historical demise six weeks ago when the price of the expiring contract traded in sub-zero territory. Chart watchers, and there are more than a few of you here on Barchart.com today, are certain to notice the gaping gap left from the plunge in March when the production squabble between Saudi Arabia and Russia exploded into an economic war.

Gaps on charts are interesting artifacts. For some they are a place that has to be visited implying that gaps are sure to be filled. "Testing" is a technical analysis term that is sometimes applied, suggesting that the market may drift into the gap to hunt for some lurking liquidity. My favorite type is the gap that remains a gap, because the market leaps over it on the other side: no filling, no testing, just leaving it behind. That is when the market may be forming an island, as in "island reversal". This is especially a potent concept when it is right after a major bottom (or top). I would say that spot WTI's April 20th low of negative $40.32 would qualify as an all time low, smashing through the $1 to $5 per barrel support dating back to John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil prices in the 1870s.

What makes markets leap over a gap? Usually it is an unexpected event over a weekend. Such was the Russia-Saudi price war event. More production sabre rattling is possible, but it is the weather that can do it, too. I'm certainly not making any predictions about this gap, or about Cristobal's weekend plans. I am only pointing to the fact that history repeats itself, and so do meteorological and climatological patterns.

Right now, I expect the hurricane season to be much stronger than normal. There are several reasons I feel this way:

1) The Pacific is cooling off toward a weak La Nina. When this happens, shear in the Atlantic weakens and storms can maintain themselves.

2) The warm Atlantic.

3) Most importantly, my Climate Predict weather forecast program focuses on the previous warm US winter, a weakening El Nino, and many other teleconnections.

We have a hurricane module that compares the real time hurricane season to all others in NOAA's database. Readers interested in learning how to use Climate Predict (climatepredict.com) may request a free trial to the Lite version of my platform.

I like the 1995 analog shown above. However, warming oceans plus a host of other climatic factors have changed a lot since 1995. This should only be a guide, not the Bible. One can see that total named storms could be around 19 (NS) with possibly 5 major hurricanes (Mhur). Notice that many storms were out in the Atlantic and did not hit land, but this is not written in stone. A notoriously active year was 2005.

In the above chart from WTRG Economics, you will notice how the natural gas production plummeted simultaneously with the price spike in 2005. This was the first time I heard the term "demand destruction" in commodity markets. The devastating forces of hurricanes Katrina and Rita greatly impacted production, but the collateral damage was the destruction of tens of thousands of homes and businesses that stopped consuming the gas and gas-fired electric power. If we "fast forward" to 2020's COVID-19 based demand destruction, we see the continuing ebb of gas prices making contract lows just a few days ago. The market will need an active hurricane season and/or a hot summer just to keep natural gas from falling further.

I will have other discussions in the months ahead about the hurricane season. Right now, the psychology is of an active hurricane season. Many equities can also be affected if there is an active season and if just one major hurricane hits land.