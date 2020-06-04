|
Using Volume and Range Bar Charts (ES & CL) & Futures Trading Levels 6.05.2020
Thursday, June 04, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
Why I like to use tick and volume charts for scalping
Today I decided to touch more on an educational feature rather than provide a certain market outlook.
Many of my clients andblog readers
know that when it comes to short term trading I am a fan of using volume charts, tick charts, range bar charts and Renko charts rather than the traditional time charts like the 1 minutes, 5 minutes etc.
My rule of thumb is that if you as a trader make decisions based on charts that are less than 15 minutes time frame, it may be worth your time to research, back test and do some homework as to potentially using other type of charts like volume charts , Range charts etc.
Volume charts will draw a new bar once a user defined number of contracts traded. Example mini SP 10,000 volume chart will draw a new bar once 10,000 contracts traded.
Range bar charts will draw new charts once price action has exceeded a user pre define price or ticks range. Example might be an 18 ticks range bar chart on crude oil.
While the volume charts rely ONLY on volume, the range bar charts rely ONLY on price action.
Their main advantage over traditional time charts is twofold in my opinion:
1. If the market is moving fast, reports came out or there is heavy volume in the market, the traditional 5 minute chart will need 5 minutes to complete the next bar before it provides you with a signal...if you day traded futures before you will know what 5 minutes can do....The volume charts or range bar charts in this case will complete the bars MUCH faster because there is strong price action and strong volume and will be able to provide a signal faster than the time charts.
2. On the flip side, there are times when the market is dead...low volume, sideways, choppy action. If you are using the 3 minute chart and a moving avg. cross over, you may get a signal simple because time has passed and the moving averages crossed even though the market is pretty dead....If you are using a volume chart and the market is slow...it will take a while for the bars to complete and hence it may filter out some "noise" in the market.
Below are a couple chart examples of volume and range bar charts. If you like a free trial to the "turning points indicators" highlighted in the charts below or to discuss more in depth different chartsand strategies,feel free to visit us!
10,000 volume bars on the ES from today, click on the chart for larger image
19 ticks Range Bar chart on the crude oil from today, click on chart for larger image and if you like to try the trading platform along with the indicators on free trial basis,click here!
6-05-2020
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.