DJ Food Prices Fell for Fourth Consecutive Month in May But Rate of Decline Slowed

Global food prices continued their decline in May as the Covid-19 pandemic hit demand while supplies remained strong, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization said Thursday.

The UN FAO’s Food Price Index dropped to 162.5 points in May, a 1.9% fall from the previous month.

That marked the fourth consecutive monthly decline for the index which tracks the prices of common food commodities. However, the rate of decline slowed in May from April, suggesting the impact of the virus was waning.

The index fell as meat, dairy, cereals and vegetable oil prices ticked lower. The only food-stuff to rise, according to the index, was sugar with the FAO’s Sugar Price Index rebounding 7.4% after hitting a 13-year low in April.

DJ U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals – Jun 4

For the week ended May 28, in thousand metric tons, except cotton in

thousand running bales. Net changes in commitments are gross sales,

less cancellations, buy-backs and other downward adjustments. Total

commitments are total export shipments plus total sales.

The marketing year for wheat and barley began Jun 1, cotton and

and rice Aug 1, corn, soybeans and sorghum Sep 1, and soymeal and

soyoil Oct 1. Source: USDA

wk’s net chg total

in commitments commitments undlvd sales

this yr next yr this yr last yr this yr next yr

wheat 179.5 437.3 26945.1 25842.1 2467.8 3470.2

hrw 133.2 151.3 10167.5 9399.4 641.3 1460.0

srw 3.3 38.7 2446.6 3332.1 128.8 424.4

hrs 37.7 101.4 8000.4 7152.4 1040.1 749.4

white 5.1 135.9 5365.1 5454.5 614.2 583.3

durum 0.2 10.0 965.5 503.7 43.4 253.0

corn 637.5 27.5 40475.8 48238.2 11461.2 3412.5

soybeans 495.2 607.4 42657.3 46682.0 6731.3 2939.8

soymeal 558.9 25.0 10523.1 11005.8 2419.9 304.9

soyoil 9.4 0.0 1150.1 756.5 257.7 11.0

upland cotton -10.1 12.4 16325.7 15093.2 5010.3 2834.3

pima cotton 0.5 0.0 557.3 710.8 143.5 33.8

sorghum 93.3 0.0 3946.8 1560.3 1320.9 195.0

barley 0.0 0.5 50.3 61.2 9.2 31.5

rice 28.6 0.0 3358.2 3138.2 554.4 0.0

DJ U.S. April Grain Imports-Jun 4

In kilograms, from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to

pounds by Dow Jones.

—-Apr 2020—- —-Mar 2020—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

durum wheat 90,644 199,870 11,166,299 24,621,689

spring wheat 5,660,960 12,482,417 5,828,005 12,850,751

winter wheat 1,399,047 3,084,899 2,034,828 4,486,796

wheat/meslin 41,405,959 91,300,140 15,218,372 33,556,510

TOTAL WHEAT 48,556,610 107,067,325 34,247,504 75,515,746

barley 5,001,796 11,028,960 7,778,692 17,152,016

oats 1,651,545 3,641,657 3,038,505 6,699,904

corn 89,809,712 198,030,415 56,455,139 124,483,581

other corn 2,828,754 6,237,403 4,895,349 10,794,245

TOTAL CORN 92,638,466 204,267,818 61,350,488 135,277,826

DJ U.S. Apr Soymeal, Vegetable Oils/Oilseed Imports-Jun 4

In kilograms from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to pounds

by Dow Jones.

—-Apr 2020—- —-Mar 2020—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

coconut oil 36,879,319 81,318,898 43,822,372 96,628,330

palm kernel oil 26,815,367 59,127,884 40,436,229 89,161,885

palm oil 122,277,733 269,622,401 155,450,862 342,769,151

soybean 19,888,932 43,855,095 28,931,565 63,794,101

soymeal 0 0 0 0

soyoil 11,076,058 24,422,708 10,809,135 23,834,143

rapeseed oil

edible 152,614,011 336,513,894 178,060,303 392,622,968

rapeseed oil,

inedible 0 0 53,799 118,627

DJ U.S. April Grain Exports-Jun 4

In kilograms (top) and in bushels (bottom), except flour in cwt and malt

in pounds. /1 denotes includes commercial and donated. Source: U.S. Department

of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

Apr 20 Mar 20 Feb 20 Apr 19(*)

Barley 1,550,244 1,984,946 1,805,334 4,307,261

Corn /1 5,057,455,000 4,615,912,000 3,916,049,000 5,472,181,000

Sorghum 802,729,000 497,459,000 297,902,000 124,286,000

Oats 2,725,657 3,013,947 3,294,333 1,536,428

Rye 0 37,342 10,201 30,000

Wheat /1 2,375,754,205 1,826,731,079 2,184,411,853 2,842,959,881

wheat flour /1 25,421,406 24,906,677 22,924,077 22,935,912

Malt 12,130,043 35,971,083 34,692,762 35,137,117

——- In Bushels, CWT or Pounds ——-

Apr 20 Mar 20 Feb 20 Apr 19(*)

Barley 71,201 91,167 82,917 197,829

Corn /1 199,101,165 181,718,564 154,166,457 215,428,039

Sorghum 31,601,720 19,583,895 11,727,763 4,892,873

Oats 187,781 207,642 226,959 105,850

Rye 0 1,470 402 1,181

Wheat /1 87,293,128 67,120,188 80,262,572 104,459,822

wheat flour /1 560,446 549,098 505,389 505,650

Malt 26,742,172 79,302,677 76,484,461 77,464,096

1/Includes commercial and donated.

DJ U.S. April Oilseed, Meal, Oils/Fats Exports-Jun 4

In kilograms (top). Oils in pounds, soybeans in bushels, meal and hulls in

short tons (bottom). Source: U.S. Department of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

Apr 20 Mar 20 Feb 20 Apr 19(*)

soybeans 2,163,874,345 2,571,519,925 2,758,866,780 2,399,256,207

soyoil 104,437,136 145,507,537 179,744,204 67,260,563

crude 87,695,281 130,366,996 163,046,872 54,848,471

refined 3,665,050 283,982 108,209 269,364

other/1 12,827,083 14,397,811 16,290,645 11,760,032

hydrogenated 249,722 458,748 298,478 382,696

cottonseed oil 6,719,262 2,864,334 1,869,006 1,834,714

crude 357,000 542,000 551,000 50,033

refined 4,875,431 1,014,467 3,181 1,350,346

other/1 1,486,831 1,307,867 1,251,311 434,335

hydrogenated 0 0 63,514 0

sunseeds 227,385 9,965 111,174 13,964

sunseed oil 3,463,941 3,221,614 2,656,075 3,418,492

rapeseed 6,411,264 18,269,059 18,964,381 48,499,551

rapeseed oil 11,585,348 6,354,345 9,792,681 6,277,562

crude 3,873,428 1,413,698 5,914,163 466,400

refined 7,711,920 4,940,647 3,878,518 5,811,162

linseed meal 170,562 223,298 76,253 84,329

cottonseed meal 7,481,237 7,594,851 7,107,971 10,785,281

soymeal 861,271,705 966,833,938 1,026,610,411 1,007,722,086

soymeal/flour 228,907,866 236,117,297 227,891,987 249,266,524

soymeal hulls 14,306,000 5,297,000 5,132,000 13,508,000

lard 1,112,013 1,806,097 1,554,612 838,291

edible tallow 9,587,544 7,695,279 10,542,563 9,480,138

inedible tallow 16,866,889 45,309,459 36,917,562 28,534,460

ch white grease 0 11,951 5,010,434 8,894

——- In Bushels, Pounds or Short Tons ——-

Apr 20 Mar 20 Feb 20 Apr 19(*)

soybeans 79,507,956 94,486,213 101,369,961 88,156,670

soyoil 230,244,512 320,789,263 396,268,206 148,284,184

crude 193,335,033 287,410,078 359,456,884 120,920,201

refined 8,080,054 626,073 238,560 593,846

other/1 28,278,882 31,741,745 35,914,731 25,926,437

hydrogenated 550,543 1,011,366 658,031 843,700

cottonseed oil 14,813,440 6,314,777 4,120,454 4,044,853

crude 787,050 1,194,906 1,214,747 110,304

refined 10,748,487 2,236,517 7,013 2,977,004

other/1 3,277,902 2,883,354 2,758,669 957,545

hydrogenated 0 0 140,024 0

sunseeds 501,298 21,969 245,097 30,785

sunseed oil 7,636,684 7,102,444 5,855,644 7,536,486

rapeseed 14,134,420 40,276,388 41,809,311 106,923,226

rapeseed oil 25,541,325 14,008,935 21,589,170 13,839,658

crude 8,539,448 3,116,671 13,038,500 1,028,236

refined 17,001,876 10,892,264 8,550,670 12,811,421

linseed meal 188 246 84 93

cottonseed meal 8,247 8,372 7,835 11,889

soymeal 949,380 1,065,741 1,131,633 1,110,812

soymeal flour/me 252,325 260,272 251,205 274,766

soymeal hulls 15,770 5,839 5,657 14,890

lard 2,451,569 3,981,763 3,427,333 1,848,116

edible tallow 21,136,920 16,965,189 23,242,377 20,900,130

inedible tallow 37,185,131 99,890,275 81,389,306 62,907,727

ch white grease 0 26,347 11,046,118 19,608

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets finished higher as the weather seemed to improve in Russia. Black Sea prices are holding stronger as Russia has run out of old crop Wheat to sell into the world market. Any sales by producers will be in the domestic market where the prices are higher. It was a week of mixed weather news as Russia got good rains in just about all areas but parts of Europe and the western Great Plains of the US stayed dry. The weather is also good in Australia and has been good for planting in Argentina although Argentina has also been drier than normal. Frequent showers are being reported in most of Australia. The big weather feature is the dry weather in Europe and the US and this dry weather has been supporting world prices and futures price action. Competition for sales is expected to be tough even with less in the US and Europe as Australia is coming back after years of drought and as Russia has better weather and improved production prospects. The harvest, small or big, is coming and prices usually start to move lower soon and remain down through the harvest. Any rally at this time might not go much farther.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should be near normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 507, 501, and 496 July, with resistance at 522, 524, and 528 July. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 457, 4412, and 439 July, with resistance at 467, 472, and 477 July. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 504, 502, and 497 July, and resistance is at 526, 534, and 538 July.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was a little lower in new crop months and sharply higher in old crop July. The funds are buying the old crop futures on ideas of supply tightness and there is little old crop Rice left in first hands to temper the rally. Mills are also not selling July although they own Rice and neither are exporters. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short Rice. There are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. Most of the unsold Rice is in Arkansas. The crops are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting has been problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. However, USDA data shows that these crops are getting planted and are thriving. Ideas are that the long grain will get planted and producers will not plant medium grain if some prevent planting is needed. There are still ideas that the US will have a much bigger crop to harvest this Fall. July appears destined to test the highs made by the May contract and could have a final objective of $23.50 based on the monthly chart patterns.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be generally above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are up with no objectives. Support is at 12040, 2028, and 2016 July, with resistance at 2068, 2080, and 2092 July.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was about unchanged on the day. USDA showed good progress and very good condition for the Corn crop this week and an above trend yield is being forecast by many analysts. Meats processors are back and are aiming to restore 80% to 85% of capacity kill rates in their plants. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices will fall. This will take some time, but it is starting to come to pass especially in the wholesale meats trade. Ethanol demand is also improving as lockdown orders are lifted in most states and in Europe. Demand for gasoline and ethanol has gotten a little stronger and should continue to improve over time. All this still implies that ending stocks for Corn as projected by USDA can increase, but the increase should not be as great as originally thought. Export demand is becoming more difficult with US prices quoted above those in Argentina and Ukraine. Corn can rally a little more before the current seasonal rally runs out of steam and as the funds still hold a significant short position and as farmers are scale up selling into the rally.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to up with objectives of 346 July. Support is at 321, 319, and 315 July, and resistance is at 330, 332, and 340 July. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 326, 323, and 320 July, and resistance is at 335, 339, and 342 July.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were higher as Chinese demand came once again into question. During the day the wires said that unknown destinations had bought 186,000 tons of US beans. China is looking to curb the dissent in Hong Kong over moves to bring the city more under central government control from Beijing. The world has objected and the US has now imposed some additional sanctions on the country. The sanctions seem designed to keep trade flowing between the countries but the Chinese moves might upend all of that. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices have been creeping higher for the rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US and Argentina for additional supplies.

Overnight News: USDA said that 120,000 tons of US Soybeans were sold to unknown destinations.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to up with objectives of 867, 869, and 885 July. Support is at 846, 834, and 818 July, and resistance is at 862, 868, and 877 July. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 282.00, 280.00, and 277.00 July, and resistance is at 286.00, 288.00, and 290.00 July. Trends in Soybean Oil are up with objectives of 2840 and 3020 July. Support is at 2750, 2720, and 2690 July, with resistance at 2820, 2860, and 2960 July.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: World vegetable oils markets were higher. Palm Oil closed higher on ideas of reduced production and reports of better export demand. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. A government change in Malaysia helped open the Indian market to Malaysian imports again. China is also buying. Southern Malaysia producers reported a sharp drop in production and there are ideas that all of Malaysia will come in below previous months. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola closed a little higher on Chicago and despite improved growing conditions in the Canadian Prairies. Canola has found support from the recent recovery in Soybeans and Soybean Oil along with a weaker Canadian Dollar. Canola is more of a food oil than the others, although it also has bio fuels uses. A BC judge ruled against the release of the Huawei executive last week and this renewed trade tensions between Canada and China. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks after weeks of cold and wet weather.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are down with no objectives. Support is at 459.00, 456.00, and 452.00 July, with resistance at 465.00, 468.00, and 470.00 July. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2340 August. Support is at 2380, 2270, and 2240 August, with resistance at 2510, 2590, and 2860 August.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Scattered showers this week with best amounts and coverage tomorrow. Temperatures should average above normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

June +45 July +133 May +50 July +59 July N/A N/A

July +43 July +53 July +63 July

August +41 Sep +64 Aug

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jun 3

WINNIPEG — The following are the closing cash

canola prices from ICE Futures.

Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 446.80 -13.00 Jul 2020 up 2.70

Basis: Thunder Bay 473.90 13.00 Jul 2020 up 1.10

Basis: Vancouver 485.90 25.00 Jul 2020 up 1.10

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

(news@marketsfarm.com, 204-414-9084, or cell

204-782-5944)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – June 4

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Thursday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 590.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

July 580.00 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 572.50 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 567.50 -10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 592.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

July 582.50 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 575.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 570.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 577.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 535.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 2,410.00 -50.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 181.00 -04.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.2760)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jun 04

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 231,335 lots, or 10.26 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 5,031 5,088 5,012 5,041 5,019 5,033 14 87 1,415

Sep-20 4,448 4,482 4,416 4,459 4,502 4,449 -53 223,461 123,128

Nov-20 4,107 4,107 4,054 4,091 4,083 4,078 -5 20 509

Jan-21 4,006 4,042 4,001 4,035 4,033 4,027 -6 7,439 20,050

Mar-21 – – – 4,016 4,016 4,016 0 0 42

May-21 4,010 4,025 4,002 4,016 4,017 4,016 -1 328 1,767

Corn

Turnover: 401,185 lots, or 8.30 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,039 2,041 2,026 2,032 2,039 2,035 -4 7,504 22,746

Sep-20 2,065 2,070 2,053 2,062 2,067 2,059 -8 312,368 659,380

Nov-20 2,086 2,091 2,077 2,085 2,088 2,082 -6 11,364 30,723

Jan-21 2,106 2,114 2,099 2,108 2,109 2,105 -4 64,305 228,433

Mar-21 2,125 2,130 2,117 2,125 2,124 2,123 -1 1,605 3,918

May-21 2,145 2,148 2,136 2,142 2,144 2,141 -3 4,039 26,845

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,569,548 lots, or 44.40 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,639 2,690 2,639 2,674 2,638 2,665 27 6,709 34,134

Aug-20 2,795 2,827 2,781 2,822 2,777 2,803 26 20,294 32,788

Sep-20 2,805 2,849 2,798 2,833 2,798 2,825 27 1,215,149 1,626,551

Nov-20 2,838 2,884 2,834 2,868 2,832 2,859 27 25,032 29,184

Dec-20 2,857 2,895 2,857 2,886 2,849 2,871 22 3,329 2,053

Jan-21 2,850 2,898 2,850 2,886 2,852 2,878 26 251,545 647,925

Mar-21 2,752 2,785 2,752 2,776 2,751 2,771 20 149 1,584

May-21 2,676 2,696 2,675 2,688 2,673 2,685 12 47,341 127,482

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,086,655 lots, or 53.18 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-20 – – – 4,770 4,770 4,770 0 0 0

Jul-20 4,970 4,970 4,926 4,950 4,956 4,948 -8 12 9

Aug-20 – – – 4,940 4,828 4,940 112 0 2

Sep-20 4,938 4,938 4,850 4,916 4,878 4,896 18 1,002,000 413,052

Oct-20 4,794 4,794 4,724 4,754 4,746 4,754 8 52 343

Nov-20 4,756 4,756 4,716 4,738 4,732 4,736 4 19 178

Dec-20 4,756 4,778 4,746 4,768 4,780 4,760 -20 21 185

Jan-21 4,882 4,894 4,818 4,852 4,862 4,844 -18 84,075 97,462

Feb-21 – – – 4,942 4,942 4,942 0 0 113

Mar-21 4,996 4,996 4,968 4,968 4,956 4,976 20 3 17

Apr-21 – – – 4,912 4,912 4,912 0 0 154

May-21 5,018 5,024 4,952 4,984 4,998 4,972 -26 473 3,094

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 423,039 lots, or 23.94 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 – – – 5,590 5,590 5,590 0 0 5

Aug-20 – – – 5,646 5,646 5,646 0 0 2

Sep-20 5,710 5,714 5,622 5,644 5,680 5,650 -30 365,996 405,048

Nov-20 – – – 5,766 5,766 5,766 0 0 401

Dec-20 5,690 5,690 5,690 5,690 5,766 5,690 -76 9 25

Jan-21 5,766 5,768 5,672 5,708 5,738 5,704 -34 55,414 140,631

Mar-21 – – – 5,760 5,760 5,760 0 0 11

May-21 5,794 5,794 5,702 5,736 5,774 5,728 -46 1,620 5,499

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.