Food Prices Fell for Fourth Consecutive Month in May But Rate of Decline Slowed
Global food prices continued their decline in May as the Covid-19 pandemic hit demand while supplies remained strong, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization said Thursday.
The UN FAO’s Food Price Index dropped to 162.5 points in May, a 1.9% fall from the previous month.
That marked the fourth consecutive monthly decline for the index which tracks the prices of common food commodities. However, the rate of decline slowed in May from April, suggesting the impact of the virus was waning.
The index fell as meat, dairy, cereals and vegetable oil prices ticked lower. The only food-stuff to rise, according to the index, was sugar with the FAO’s Sugar Price Index rebounding 7.4% after hitting a 13-year low in April.
U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals – Jun 4
For the week ended May 28, in thousand metric tons, except cotton in
thousand running bales. Net changes in commitments are gross sales,
less cancellations, buy-backs and other downward adjustments. Total
commitments are total export shipments plus total sales.
The marketing year for wheat and barley began Jun 1, cotton and
and rice Aug 1, corn, soybeans and sorghum Sep 1, and soymeal and
wk’s net chg total
in commitments commitments undlvd sales
this yr next yr this yr last yr this yr next yr
wheat 179.5 437.3 26945.1 25842.1 2467.8 3470.2
hrw 133.2 151.3 10167.5 9399.4 641.3 1460.0
srw 3.3 38.7 2446.6 3332.1 128.8 424.4
hrs 37.7 101.4 8000.4 7152.4 1040.1 749.4
white 5.1 135.9 5365.1 5454.5 614.2 583.3
durum 0.2 10.0 965.5 503.7 43.4 253.0
corn 637.5 27.5 40475.8 48238.2 11461.2 3412.5
soybeans 495.2 607.4 42657.3 46682.0 6731.3 2939.8
soymeal 558.9 25.0 10523.1 11005.8 2419.9 304.9
soyoil 9.4 0.0 1150.1 756.5 257.7 11.0
upland cotton -10.1 12.4 16325.7 15093.2 5010.3 2834.3
pima cotton 0.5 0.0 557.3 710.8 143.5 33.8
sorghum 93.3 0.0 3946.8 1560.3 1320.9 195.0
barley 0.0 0.5 50.3 61.2 9.2 31.5
rice 28.6 0.0 3358.2 3138.2 554.4 0.0
U.S. April Grain Imports-Jun 4
In kilograms, from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to pounds.
—-Apr 2020—- —-Mar 2020—-
kilograms pounds kilograms pounds
durum wheat 90,644 199,870 11,166,299 24,621,689
spring wheat 5,660,960 12,482,417 5,828,005 12,850,751
winter wheat 1,399,047 3,084,899 2,034,828 4,486,796
wheat/meslin 41,405,959 91,300,140 15,218,372 33,556,510
TOTAL WHEAT 48,556,610 107,067,325 34,247,504 75,515,746
barley 5,001,796 11,028,960 7,778,692 17,152,016
oats 1,651,545 3,641,657 3,038,505 6,699,904
corn 89,809,712 198,030,415 56,455,139 124,483,581
other corn 2,828,754 6,237,403 4,895,349 10,794,245
TOTAL CORN 92,638,466 204,267,818 61,350,488 135,277,826
U.S. Apr Soymeal, Vegetable Oils/Oilseed Imports-Jun 4
In kilograms from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to pounds.
—-Apr 2020—- —-Mar 2020—-
kilograms pounds kilograms pounds
coconut oil 36,879,319 81,318,898 43,822,372 96,628,330
palm kernel oil 26,815,367 59,127,884 40,436,229 89,161,885
palm oil 122,277,733 269,622,401 155,450,862 342,769,151
soybean 19,888,932 43,855,095 28,931,565 63,794,101
soymeal 0 0 0 0
soyoil 11,076,058 24,422,708 10,809,135 23,834,143
rapeseed oil
edible 152,614,011 336,513,894 178,060,303 392,622,968
rapeseed oil,
inedible 0 0 53,799 118,627
U.S. April Grain Exports-Jun 4
In kilograms (top) and in bushels (bottom), except flour in cwt and malt
in pounds. /1 denotes includes commercial and donated. Source: U.S. Department
——- In Kilograms ——-
Apr 20 Mar 20 Feb 20 Apr 19(*)
Barley 1,550,244 1,984,946 1,805,334 4,307,261
Corn /1 5,057,455,000 4,615,912,000 3,916,049,000 5,472,181,000
Sorghum 802,729,000 497,459,000 297,902,000 124,286,000
Oats 2,725,657 3,013,947 3,294,333 1,536,428
Rye 0 37,342 10,201 30,000
Wheat /1 2,375,754,205 1,826,731,079 2,184,411,853 2,842,959,881
wheat flour /1 25,421,406 24,906,677 22,924,077 22,935,912
Malt 12,130,043 35,971,083 34,692,762 35,137,117
——- In Bushels, CWT or Pounds ——-
Apr 20 Mar 20 Feb 20 Apr 19(*)
Barley 71,201 91,167 82,917 197,829
Corn /1 199,101,165 181,718,564 154,166,457 215,428,039
Sorghum 31,601,720 19,583,895 11,727,763 4,892,873
Oats 187,781 207,642 226,959 105,850
Rye 0 1,470 402 1,181
Wheat /1 87,293,128 67,120,188 80,262,572 104,459,822
wheat flour /1 560,446 549,098 505,389 505,650
Malt 26,742,172 79,302,677 76,484,461 77,464,096
1/Includes commercial and donated.
U.S. April Oilseed, Meal, Oils/Fats Exports-Jun 4
In kilograms (top). Oils in pounds, soybeans in bushels, meal and hulls in
——- In Kilograms ——-
Apr 20 Mar 20 Feb 20 Apr 19(*)
soybeans 2,163,874,345 2,571,519,925 2,758,866,780 2,399,256,207
soyoil 104,437,136 145,507,537 179,744,204 67,260,563
crude 87,695,281 130,366,996 163,046,872 54,848,471
refined 3,665,050 283,982 108,209 269,364
other/1 12,827,083 14,397,811 16,290,645 11,760,032
hydrogenated 249,722 458,748 298,478 382,696
cottonseed oil 6,719,262 2,864,334 1,869,006 1,834,714
crude 357,000 542,000 551,000 50,033
refined 4,875,431 1,014,467 3,181 1,350,346
other/1 1,486,831 1,307,867 1,251,311 434,335
hydrogenated 0 0 63,514 0
sunseeds 227,385 9,965 111,174 13,964
sunseed oil 3,463,941 3,221,614 2,656,075 3,418,492
rapeseed 6,411,264 18,269,059 18,964,381 48,499,551
rapeseed oil 11,585,348 6,354,345 9,792,681 6,277,562
crude 3,873,428 1,413,698 5,914,163 466,400
refined 7,711,920 4,940,647 3,878,518 5,811,162
linseed meal 170,562 223,298 76,253 84,329
cottonseed meal 7,481,237 7,594,851 7,107,971 10,785,281
soymeal 861,271,705 966,833,938 1,026,610,411 1,007,722,086
soymeal/flour 228,907,866 236,117,297 227,891,987 249,266,524
soymeal hulls 14,306,000 5,297,000 5,132,000 13,508,000
lard 1,112,013 1,806,097 1,554,612 838,291
edible tallow 9,587,544 7,695,279 10,542,563 9,480,138
inedible tallow 16,866,889 45,309,459 36,917,562 28,534,460
ch white grease 0 11,951 5,010,434 8,894
——- In Bushels, Pounds or Short Tons ——-
Apr 20 Mar 20 Feb 20 Apr 19(*)
soybeans 79,507,956 94,486,213 101,369,961 88,156,670
soyoil 230,244,512 320,789,263 396,268,206 148,284,184
crude 193,335,033 287,410,078 359,456,884 120,920,201
refined 8,080,054 626,073 238,560 593,846
other/1 28,278,882 31,741,745 35,914,731 25,926,437
hydrogenated 550,543 1,011,366 658,031 843,700
cottonseed oil 14,813,440 6,314,777 4,120,454 4,044,853
crude 787,050 1,194,906 1,214,747 110,304
refined 10,748,487 2,236,517 7,013 2,977,004
other/1 3,277,902 2,883,354 2,758,669 957,545
hydrogenated 0 0 140,024 0
sunseeds 501,298 21,969 245,097 30,785
sunseed oil 7,636,684 7,102,444 5,855,644 7,536,486
rapeseed 14,134,420 40,276,388 41,809,311 106,923,226
rapeseed oil 25,541,325 14,008,935 21,589,170 13,839,658
crude 8,539,448 3,116,671 13,038,500 1,028,236
refined 17,001,876 10,892,264 8,550,670 12,811,421
linseed meal 188 246 84 93
cottonseed meal 8,247 8,372 7,835 11,889
soymeal 949,380 1,065,741 1,131,633 1,110,812
soymeal flour/me 252,325 260,272 251,205 274,766
soymeal hulls 15,770 5,839 5,657 14,890
lard 2,451,569 3,981,763 3,427,333 1,848,116
edible tallow 21,136,920 16,965,189 23,242,377 20,900,130
inedible tallow 37,185,131 99,890,275 81,389,306 62,907,727
ch white grease 0 26,347 11,046,118 19,608
WHEAT:
General Comments: Wheat markets finished higher as the weather seemed to improve in Russia. Black Sea prices are holding stronger as Russia has run out of old crop Wheat to sell into the world market. Any sales by producers will be in the domestic market where the prices are higher. It was a week of mixed weather news as Russia got good rains in just about all areas but parts of Europe and the western Great Plains of the US stayed dry. The weather is also good in Australia and has been good for planting in Argentina although Argentina has also been drier than normal. Frequent showers are being reported in most of Australia. The big weather feature is the dry weather in Europe and the US and this dry weather has been supporting world prices and futures price action. Competition for sales is expected to be tough even with less in the US and Europe as Australia is coming back after years of drought and as Russia has better weather and improved production prospects. The harvest, small or big, is coming and prices usually start to move lower soon and remain down through the harvest. Any rally at this time might not go much farther.
Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should be near normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average below normal.
Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 507, 501, and 496 July, with resistance at 522, 524, and 528 July. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 457, 4412, and 439 July, with resistance at 467, 472, and 477 July. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 504, 502, and 497 July, and resistance is at 526, 534, and 538 July.
RICE
General Comments: Rice was a little lower in new crop months and sharply higher in old crop July. The funds are buying the old crop futures on ideas of supply tightness and there is little old crop Rice left in first hands to temper the rally. Mills are also not selling July although they own Rice and neither are exporters. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short Rice. There are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. Most of the unsold Rice is in Arkansas. The crops are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting has been problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. However, USDA data shows that these crops are getting planted and are thriving. Ideas are that the long grain will get planted and producers will not plant medium grain if some prevent planting is needed. There are still ideas that the US will have a much bigger crop to harvest this Fall. July appears destined to test the highs made by the May contract and could have a final objective of $23.50 based on the monthly chart patterns.
Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be generally above normal.
Chart Analysis: Trends are up with no objectives. Support is at 12040, 2028, and 2016 July, with resistance at 2068, 2080, and 2092 July.
CORN AND OATS
General Comments: Corn was about unchanged on the day. USDA showed good progress and very good condition for the Corn crop this week and an above trend yield is being forecast by many analysts. Meats processors are back and are aiming to restore 80% to 85% of capacity kill rates in their plants. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices will fall. This will take some time, but it is starting to come to pass especially in the wholesale meats trade. Ethanol demand is also improving as lockdown orders are lifted in most states and in Europe. Demand for gasoline and ethanol has gotten a little stronger and should continue to improve over time. All this still implies that ending stocks for Corn as projected by USDA can increase, but the increase should not be as great as originally thought. Export demand is becoming more difficult with US prices quoted above those in Argentina and Ukraine. Corn can rally a little more before the current seasonal rally runs out of steam and as the funds still hold a significant short position and as farmers are scale up selling into the rally.
Overnight News:
Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to up with objectives of 346 July. Support is at 321, 319, and 315 July, and resistance is at 330, 332, and 340 July. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 326, 323, and 320 July, and resistance is at 335, 339, and 342 July.
SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS
General Comments: Soybeans were higher as Chinese demand came once again into question. During the day the wires said that unknown destinations had bought 186,000 tons of US beans. China is looking to curb the dissent in Hong Kong over moves to bring the city more under central government control from Beijing. The world has objected and the US has now imposed some additional sanctions on the country. The sanctions seem designed to keep trade flowing between the countries but the Chinese moves might upend all of that. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices have been creeping higher for the rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US and Argentina for additional supplies.
Overnight News: USDA said that 120,000 tons of US Soybeans were sold to unknown destinations.
Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to up with objectives of 867, 869, and 885 July. Support is at 846, 834, and 818 July, and resistance is at 862, 868, and 877 July. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 282.00, 280.00, and 277.00 July, and resistance is at 286.00, 288.00, and 290.00 July. Trends in Soybean Oil are up with objectives of 2840 and 3020 July. Support is at 2750, 2720, and 2690 July, with resistance at 2820, 2860, and 2960 July.
CANOLA AND PALM OIL
General Comments: World vegetable oils markets were higher. Palm Oil closed higher on ideas of reduced production and reports of better export demand. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. A government change in Malaysia helped open the Indian market to Malaysian imports again. China is also buying. Southern Malaysia producers reported a sharp drop in production and there are ideas that all of Malaysia will come in below previous months. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola closed a little higher on Chicago and despite improved growing conditions in the Canadian Prairies. Canola has found support from the recent recovery in Soybeans and Soybean Oil along with a weaker Canadian Dollar. Canola is more of a food oil than the others, although it also has bio fuels uses. A BC judge ruled against the release of the Huawei executive last week and this renewed trade tensions between Canada and China. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks after weeks of cold and wet weather.
Overnight News:
Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are down with no objectives. Support is at 459.00, 456.00, and 452.00 July, with resistance at 465.00, 468.00, and 470.00 July. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2340 August. Support is at 2380, 2270, and 2240 August, with resistance at 2510, 2590, and 2860 August.
Midwest Weather Forecast: Scattered showers this week with best amounts and coverage tomorrow. Temperatures should average above normal
US Gulf Cash Basis
Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil
June +45 July +133 May +50 July +59 July N/A N/A
July +43 July +53 July +63 July
August +41 Sep +64 Aug
ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jun 3
WINNIPEG — The following are the closing cash
canola prices from ICE Futures.
Price Basis Contract Change
CANOLA
*Par Region 446.80 -13.00 Jul 2020 up 2.70
Basis: Thunder Bay 473.90 13.00 Jul 2020 up 1.10
Basis: Vancouver 485.90 25.00 Jul 2020 up 1.10
All prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.
*Quote for previous day
Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – June 4
The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Thursday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.
Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.
Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports
Offer Change Bid Change Traded
June 590.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –
July 580.00 -12.50 Unquoted – –
Aug/Sep 572.50 -10.00 Unquoted – –
Oct/Nov/Dec 567.50 -10.00 Unquoted – –
RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports
Offer Change Bid Change Traded
June 592.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –
July 582.50 -12.50 Unquoted – –
Aug/Sep 575.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –
Oct/Nov/Dec 570.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –
RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports
Offer Change Bid Change Traded
June 577.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –
Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports
Offer Change Bid Change Traded
June 535.00 0.00 Unquoted – –
Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia
Offer Change Bid Change Traded
June 2,410.00 -50.00 Unquoted – –
Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia
Offer Change Bid Change Traded
June 181.00 -04.00 Unquoted – –
($1=MYR4.2760)
China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jun 04
Soybean No. 1
Turnover: 231,335 lots, or 10.26 billion yuan
Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-20 5,031 5,088 5,012 5,041 5,019 5,033 14 87 1,415
Sep-20 4,448 4,482 4,416 4,459 4,502 4,449 -53 223,461 123,128
Nov-20 4,107 4,107 4,054 4,091 4,083 4,078 -5 20 509
Jan-21 4,006 4,042 4,001 4,035 4,033 4,027 -6 7,439 20,050
Mar-21 – – – 4,016 4,016 4,016 0 0 42
May-21 4,010 4,025 4,002 4,016 4,017 4,016 -1 328 1,767
Corn
Turnover: 401,185 lots, or 8.30 billion yuan
Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-20 2,039 2,041 2,026 2,032 2,039 2,035 -4 7,504 22,746
Sep-20 2,065 2,070 2,053 2,062 2,067 2,059 -8 312,368 659,380
Nov-20 2,086 2,091 2,077 2,085 2,088 2,082 -6 11,364 30,723
Jan-21 2,106 2,114 2,099 2,108 2,109 2,105 -4 64,305 228,433
Mar-21 2,125 2,130 2,117 2,125 2,124 2,123 -1 1,605 3,918
May-21 2,145 2,148 2,136 2,142 2,144 2,141 -3 4,039 26,845
Soymeal
Turnover: 1,569,548 lots, or 44.40 billion yuan
Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-20 2,639 2,690 2,639 2,674 2,638 2,665 27 6,709 34,134
Aug-20 2,795 2,827 2,781 2,822 2,777 2,803 26 20,294 32,788
Sep-20 2,805 2,849 2,798 2,833 2,798 2,825 27 1,215,149 1,626,551
Nov-20 2,838 2,884 2,834 2,868 2,832 2,859 27 25,032 29,184
Dec-20 2,857 2,895 2,857 2,886 2,849 2,871 22 3,329 2,053
Jan-21 2,850 2,898 2,850 2,886 2,852 2,878 26 251,545 647,925
Mar-21 2,752 2,785 2,752 2,776 2,751 2,771 20 149 1,584
May-21 2,676 2,696 2,675 2,688 2,673 2,685 12 47,341 127,482
Palm Oil
Turnover: 1,086,655 lots, or 53.18 billion yuan
Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-20 – – – 4,770 4,770 4,770 0 0 0
Jul-20 4,970 4,970 4,926 4,950 4,956 4,948 -8 12 9
Aug-20 – – – 4,940 4,828 4,940 112 0 2
Sep-20 4,938 4,938 4,850 4,916 4,878 4,896 18 1,002,000 413,052
Oct-20 4,794 4,794 4,724 4,754 4,746 4,754 8 52 343
Nov-20 4,756 4,756 4,716 4,738 4,732 4,736 4 19 178
Dec-20 4,756 4,778 4,746 4,768 4,780 4,760 -20 21 185
Jan-21 4,882 4,894 4,818 4,852 4,862 4,844 -18 84,075 97,462
Feb-21 – – – 4,942 4,942 4,942 0 0 113
Mar-21 4,996 4,996 4,968 4,968 4,956 4,976 20 3 17
Apr-21 – – – 4,912 4,912 4,912 0 0 154
May-21 5,018 5,024 4,952 4,984 4,998 4,972 -26 473 3,094
Soybean Oil
Turnover: 423,039 lots, or 23.94 billion yuan
Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-20 – – – 5,590 5,590 5,590 0 0 5
Aug-20 – – – 5,646 5,646 5,646 0 0 2
Sep-20 5,710 5,714 5,622 5,644 5,680 5,650 -30 365,996 405,048
Nov-20 – – – 5,766 5,766 5,766 0 0 401
Dec-20 5,690 5,690 5,690 5,690 5,766 5,690 -76 9 25
Jan-21 5,766 5,768 5,672 5,708 5,738 5,704 -34 55,414 140,631
Mar-21 – – – 5,760 5,760 5,760 0 0 11
May-21 5,794 5,794 5,702 5,736 5,774 5,728 -46 1,620 5,499
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;
3) Volume and open interest are in lots;
4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.