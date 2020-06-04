Below is my tweet posted around 7:10 p.m. early yesterday evening regarding the rice and oat markets. I stated on my Twitter account the following:

"Tonight, rice futures are limit-up and within a whisker of a new, all time historic high, set in August 2008.

Based on rice, I would avoid the short side of oat futures."

----------------------------------------------------------------

This morning as I type furiously away, rice futures are limit-up, front month July oats are on the plus by 13 cents a bushel, wheat is 11 cents higher and old crop soybeans are on the happy side of unchanged by 14 cents. The day is, obviously, bullish grains. But the grains that are the best of the best are rice and oats.

Always remember: there is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 9:58 a.m. Chicago







