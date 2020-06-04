Hello traders!Today we will talk about stocks, banks and commodities.

$KBE Bank Stocks and $GCC Commodity Index can be finishing a corrective rally from the lows. With $SPX trading at 78,6% Fibo. retracement and $NDQ close to all time highs, we should be aware of a limited gains on stocks, so watch out for a sell-off and risk-off sentiment soon.

It's interesting that stocks are approaching key and strong resistance right ahead of tomorrow's NFP report, so weekly close price will be very important for the next week. Carefully and be patient. Respect the price action and trade smart!

For further technical analysis for Crypto or the FX market check our page atwww.ew-forecast.com. KBE vs. GCC, Daily Disclosure: Please be informed that information we provide is NOT a trading recommendation or investment advice. All of our work is for educational purposes only.